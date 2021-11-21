Derrygonnelly Harps champions once again after blotting out Enniskillen Gaels

Derrygonnelly's greater craft showed throughout as they blotted out a full 30 minutes between the Gaels’ second and third points
Derrygonnelly Harps champions once again after blotting out Enniskillen Gaels

Brewster Park. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 17:46
Declan Bogue

Fermanagh SFC final: Derrygonnelly Harps 2-8 Enniskillen Gaels 0-5

Derrygonnelly Harps made it six Fermanagh Championships out of the last seven seasons with a controlled, experienced performance over a raw Enniskillen Gaels team.

After losing their crown to St Joseph’s last year, they came back with some new additions to the coaching personnel and their greater craft showed throughout as they blotted out a full 30 minutes between the Gaels’ second and third points.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute after James Ferguson was adjudged to have fouled Gary McKenna in the penalty area. Conall Jones stepped up and drilled low to the left, requiring some help from the bottom of the post to sneak in.

The second goal came in the third minute of time added on, Stephen McGullion in behind the cover to stab to the net.

They now meet Tyrone champions Dromore in the Ulster Club on December 4.

Scorers for Derrygonnelly Harps: C Jones (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), S McGullion (1-0), R Jones, G McKenna (1 free) (0-2 each), Leigh Jones, G Jones (1 free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Enniskillen Gaels: C Love (0-2 frees), P Reihill, E Beacom, C Jones (0-1 each).

DERRYGONNELLY HARPS: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, A McKenna; S McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, Leigh Jones; S Gilroy, C Jones, G McKenna.

Subs: C Burns for Gilroy (40), Lee Jones for A McKenna, Rian McGovern for Leigh Jones (both 53), G McGovern for G Jones (61), Ronan McGovern for G McKenna (64). 

ENNISKILLEN GAELS: C Newman; N Love, J Ferguson, A Nolan; C McShea, J Cassidy, P Reihill; B Horan, E Beacom; J Horan, C Jones, C Quinn; C Love, R O’Callaghan, J Reihill.

Subs: R Beattie for Quinn (h-t), R Bogue for Nolan, C Smith for Cassidy (both 47), C Watson for Jones (52), J Tierney for Ferguson (56). 

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Irvinestown).

More in this section

St Jude's v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Final Dublin SFC: Callum Pearson the hero as Kilmacud Crokes secure double
Glen Rovers v Midleton - Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Determined Midleton claim first Cork title since 2013 as they see off Glen Rovers
Kildare v Westmeath - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Westmeath SFC: St Loman’s edge replay after extra time
#Ulster GAA#Gaelic Football
Derrygonnelly Harps champions once again after blotting out Enniskillen Gaels

Kerins O'Rahillys shock Dr Crokes to set up all-Tralee clash in Kerry SFC final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices