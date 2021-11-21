Derrygonnelly Harps champions once again after blotting out Enniskillen Gaels

Fermanagh SFC final: Derrygonnelly Harps 2-8 Enniskillen Gaels 0-5

Derrygonnelly Harps made it six Fermanagh Championships out of the last seven seasons with a controlled, experienced performance over a raw Enniskillen Gaels team.

After losing their crown to St Joseph’s last year, they came back with some new additions to the coaching personnel and their greater craft showed throughout as they blotted out a full 30 minutes between the Gaels’ second and third points.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute after James Ferguson was adjudged to have fouled Gary McKenna in the penalty area. Conall Jones stepped up and drilled low to the left, requiring some help from the bottom of the post to sneak in.

The second goal came in the third minute of time added on, Stephen McGullion in behind the cover to stab to the net.

They now meet Tyrone champions Dromore in the Ulster Club on December 4.

Scorers for Derrygonnelly Harps: C Jones (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), S McGullion (1-0), R Jones, G McKenna (1 free) (0-2 each), Leigh Jones, G Jones (1 free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Enniskillen Gaels: C Love (0-2 frees), P Reihill, E Beacom, C Jones (0-1 each).

DERRYGONNELLY HARPS: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, A McKenna; S McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, Leigh Jones; S Gilroy, C Jones, G McKenna.

Subs: C Burns for Gilroy (40), Lee Jones for A McKenna, Rian McGovern for Leigh Jones (both 53), G McGovern for G Jones (61), Ronan McGovern for G McKenna (64).

ENNISKILLEN GAELS: C Newman; N Love, J Ferguson, A Nolan; C McShea, J Cassidy, P Reihill; B Horan, E Beacom; J Horan, C Jones, C Quinn; C Love, R O’Callaghan, J Reihill.

Subs: R Beattie for Quinn (h-t), R Bogue for Nolan, C Smith for Cassidy (both 47), C Watson for Jones (52), J Tierney for Ferguson (56).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Irvinestown).