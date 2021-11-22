Lorcán McLoughlin and Aidan Walsh hailed for giving back to Kanturk after Cork careers

Manager Tom Walsh paid tribute to the influence of his more experienced players on a day to remember for the Kanturk club after they won promotion to the Cork Premier senior hurling grade.

Namely Lorcán McLoughlin and his son Aidan Walsh who, after impressive inter-county careers, remain vital to their club. He said their big names stood up.

“They did. And if you go down through any success we have had over the last 10 or 12 of years - we won several counties, we won a Munster championship, and we went to Croke Park and won an All-Ireland. All our big players never left us down on any day and that is why we are proud of them.

“They gave the best of their careers to Cork and they have come back to their clubs and they have served us and brought on a bunch of young fellows with them. And there is another generation coming in today, they are some of their brothers and some of their relations.

“They are good club members and they set the standard not just in the playing field but in the training and preparation. It is great to be involved in that and see these young fellows develop.”

Kanturk's Aidan Walsh celebrates. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Walsh also said it was a great day for the club and for everybody involved, including those people behind the scenes.

“There are a lot of people up in the stand who are not involved today but they have a lot of work done for this bunch of young fellas. Back in the late ‘90s and into the early 2000s they did a lot of grafting. Today is the fruition of all that. This is as much for them as for the players.”

Conjuring vital goal opportunities was key, especially their third goal which gave them a buffer.

“Goals win matches. They got two but we got three great goals and we got them at the right time. The third goal, when the game was in the melting pot, gave us the confidence to finish out strong.

“We felt there were opportunities inside. It was difficult to get that through to the players to get the ball in fast because normally we don’t play that kind of a game. But today that was the game, and that worked well for us.

“Look I’m delighted for everyone involved. It was very stressful on the sideline. The stakes were high and the match was in the balance. We are in a big place next year, we are up senior hurling. It is going to be difficult for us but we will give it a shot.”