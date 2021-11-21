Westmeath SFC: St Loman’s edge replay after extra time

St Loman’s, Mullingar 1-16 Garrycastle 1-12

(after extra-time)

St Loman’s, Mullingar deservedly retained their Westmeath senior football title after extra-time was needed in a very entertaining replay against Garrycastle in Mullingar this afternoon.

There was very little between the teams in the first half. Alex Gardiner’s fine goal in the 15th minute helped the challengers to lead by 1-2 to 0-3 at the first water break.

However, Gary Dolan’s charges failed to score in the second quarter. Peter Foy had a ‘goal’ disallowed for a thrown pass in the 20th minute, but two late points by John Heslin left St Loman’s ahead by 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval.

The lively TJ Cox availed of loose Garrycastle defending to score a fine goal in the 36th minute to put his side four points clear. Garrycastle had a lot of possession at this juncture, but they were denied goals by fine goalkeeping by Jason Daly.

The holders led by five points with just seven minutes of normal time remaining, but a late rally left the challengers behind by the bare minimum with time almost up. Goalkeeper Sean Brennan kicked a superb ‘45 with the last kick to leave the sides tied at 1-10 apiece.

Skipper Heslin came good in the first period of extra-time when he kicked three points from play. The impressive Shane Dempsey scored two from play to bring his tally to five, and this left the Mullingar men ahead by 1-15 to 1-12 at half-time in extra-time.

Ken Casey scored the only point of the second period, the former Offaly player copper-fastening a second consecutive Flanagan Cup win for his fellow-county man, Declan Kelly.

Scorers for St Loman’s: J Heslin (0-6, 1f); S Dempsey (0-5); TJ Cox (1-0); R O’Toole, P Foy, S McCartan, K Regan, K Casey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Garrycastle: A Gardiner (1-5, 4f, 1m); E Monaghan (0-3); T O’Halloran, J Gaffey, S Brennan (‘45), C Mannion (0-1 each).

ST LOMAN'S, MULLINGAR: J Daly; D Whelan, D O’Keeffe, P Dowdall; J Geoghegan, K Reilly, S Flanagan; K Regan, S McCartan; S Dempsey, R O’Toole, TJ Cox; F Ayorinde; J Heslin, P Foy.

Subs: O Hogan for Whelan (18), K Casey for Foy (56), P Foy for Regan (e/t, 7), C O’Donoghue for Dowdall (e/t, 15).

GARRYCASTLE: S Brennan; M McCallon, J Donohue, G McCallon; D Harte, J Gaffey, B Kelly; A Monaghan, J Barrett; T O’Halloran, E Mulvihill, E Monaghan; M Monaghan, A Gardiner, J Dolan.

Subs: J Nugent for M Monaghan (32), J Sheerin for Dolan (38), C Cosgrove for Kelly (47), C Mannion for O’Halloran (52), A Kennedy for A Monaghan (e/t, h-t), T O’Halloran for Harte (e/t, h-t), J Dolan for Cosgrove (e/t, 16).

Ref: D Nugent (Maryland).