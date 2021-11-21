Tourlestrane grind out victory against London champions St Kiernan's

Connacht Club SFC quarter-final: Tourlestrane (Sligo) 0-9 St Kiernan’s (London) 0-4

Sligo champions Tourlestrane are through to next month's Connacht Club SFC semi-final against Mayo's Knockmore after a gritty quarter-final win over London's dogged St Kiernan's at Markievicz Park.

After a low-scoring, defensive opening period, Tourlestrane led by a point, 0-3 to 0-2, having failed to sparkle despite chances against a well-organised St Kiernan's, who pointed twice in stoppage time.

Tourlestrane's purposeful third quarter was key – four unanswered points, including excellent efforts from play by Liam Gaughan, James Leonard, and Gary Gaughan, put them 0-7 to 0-3 up by the 46th minute.

William Brazil's second-half brace was notable for St Kiernan's, while Tourlestrane finished with 14 players due to two bookings for John Kelly.

Scorers for Tourlestrane: B Egan (0-3fs), G Gaughan, L Gaughan (1 mark) (0-2 each), C Henry, J Leonard (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Kiernan's: C Farley (2fs), W Brazil (0-2 each).

Tourlestrane: A Broe, JF Carr, B Walsh, N Gaughan, O Kennedy, A McIntyre, C Surlis, C Marren, C Henry, K Gavigan, J Kelly, J Leonard, L Gaughan, B Egan, G Gaughan.

Subs: K O’Hara for O Kennedy, 43; S Henry for C Marren, 54; R Kennedy for Egan, 58; R Bailey for G Gaughan, 60+2.

St Kiernan’s: M Roche, G Kingston, P O’Farrell, K Curran, M Mulholland, E Walsh, D Carrabine, S McManus, J Moran, T Waters, C Farley, C Carthy, W Brazil, K O’Connor, M Mangan.

Subs: P O’Shea for K O’Connor, 44; A Gervin for J Moran, 50; B Rutledge for P O’Farrell, 57; D Rogers for K Curran, 60+2.

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)