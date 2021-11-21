Offaly SHC: St Rynagh’s strike late to seal dramatic success

St Rynagh’s 1-11 Coolderry 0-12

There was high drama in Tullamore as St Rynagh’s struck late to claim their third Offaly senior hurling title in a row.

Coolderry looked to be heading for their 32nd title until a Stephen Quirke goal deep in injury time turned the tables and powered Ken Hogan’s charges to victory.

It was a poor game overall in tough conditions and it was a big turnaround considering Coolderry led 0-11 to 0-8 with seven minutes remaining.

St Rynagh’s held a slender 0-6 to 0-4 half-time lead with Aidan Treacy and Luke O’Connor grabbing two points apiece.

Coolderry roared back into the game in the second half and took the lead for the first time on 43 minutes when Kevin Connolly fired over a point.

Level at the second water break, Coolderry then landed three points on the spin, two of those from Brian Carroll, to take a 0-11 to 0-8 lead.

Rynagh’s found their range late on with points from Stephen Quirke, Paul Quirke and Aidan Treacy leaving it a one-point game in injury-time.

Then, with 62 minutes on the clock, Stephen Quirke reacted quickest to win the ball from a scramble in the Coolderry box and he found the net to snatch the title for St Rynagh’s.

Scorers for St Rynagh’s: A Treacy (0-5, 1 '65, 1f); S Quirke (1-1); L O’Connor (0-2, 1f); P Quirke, G Conneely, A Kenny (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coolderry: B Carroll (0-6, 3f); K Connolly (0-3); E Ryan (0-2); D King (0-1).

ST RYNAGH’S: C Clancy; C Hernon, P Camon, S Wynne; M Maloney, B Conneely, D Shortt; J O’Connor, R Hughes; A Treacy, S Dolan, G Conneely; S Quirke, L O’Connor, A Kenny.

Subs: N Wynne for L O’Connor (39), P Quirke for R Hughes (42), D Horan for G Conneely (45), C Flannery for A Kenny (50).

COOLDERRY: S Corcoran; S Burke, S Connolly, T Corcoran; C Molloy, D King, G McCormack; W Malone, S Ryan; E Ryan, B Carroll, E Parlon; D Miller, K Connolly, C Burke.

Subs: D Tooher for D Miller (38), K Brady for C Burke (48), M Bergin for S Ryan (58), D Connolly for W Malone (60).

Referee: Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen).