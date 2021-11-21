Colin Walsh’s hat-trick fires Kanturk to Cork Senior A hurling title over Fr O’Neills

Cork SAHC final: Kanturk 3-17 Fr O’Neills 2-13

The first leg of the double for Kanturk, who came out on top in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today. It was a battle royale with last season’s defeated finalists Fr O’Neills, until the Duhallow men pulled away in the second-half. The prize is hurling in the Premier senior grade in 2022.

They had plenty of quality on display. A defence led by superb captain Darren Browne and impressive performances from their usual leaders including Lorcán McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh with five points, Liam O’Keeffe on four, and hat-trick hero Colin Walsh.

With the sides tied 2-11 apiece, it was Colin Walsh’s 44th-minute goal that enabled them to assert control. They pushed on, out-hitting Fr O’Neills six points to two.

Kanturk's three-goal hero Colin Walsh after defeating Fr O'Neills in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was a dream start for Kanturk - forced to field without the suspended Paul Walsh - Brian O’Sullivan setting up Colin Walsh for their opening point after just two minutes. O’Sullivan got in for one himself and that was followed by another white flag from Ian Walsh.

It was all Kanturk and their first goal arrived in the seventh minute courtesy of Colin Walsh, put through by his brother Ian.

Fr O’Neills had to wait until the 10th minute for Kevin O’Sullivan to register their first point. The deficit was further reduced by the same player with a pair of placed balls.

Kanturk got in for the next two points. An O’Sullivan free left the Imokilly team 1-5 to 0-4 behind at the first water break. That double scores margin was maintained until Fr O'Neills took over the scoreboard, nailing two goals within a minute.

The late drama in a hugely entertaining opening half came when Ger Millerick was introduced for O’Neills in the 23rd minute and made a vital intervention, the sliotar ended up at the other end of the field with Rob Cullinane netting. A second goal followed within a minute when Cillian Broderick shot high past Grantis Bucinskas - Bucinskas having made a point-blank save moments earlier.

Robbie Dalton’s men ahead 2-6 to 1-7.

There was time for another twist. Colin Walsh grabbed his second goal for Kanturk, with Liam O’Keeffe the provider.

O’Sullivan landed his sixth point of the half to leave the half-time score 2-7 apiece.

Kanturk players celebrate. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The pattern continued in the third quarter, Kanturk matching Fr O’Neills score for score, 2-11 each approaching the second water break. However, the final passage of play produced a third Kanturk green flag, Colin Walsh achieving a hat-trick to give his side an edge entering the fourth quarter.

In spite of their wide count mounting, the lead grew to five with 10 minutes remaining.

Liam O’Keeffe had the ball in the net in the 62nd minute but referee Nathan Wall had blown for a free - the final say left to Brian O’Sullivan from the placed ball for a winning margin of seven points for a side managed by Tom Walsh and coached by Frank Flannery.

Kanturk have the PIFC final against Newmarket to come in two weeks.

Scorers for Kanturk: C Walsh (3-1), Aidan Walsh (0-5), L O’Keeffe (0-4, 0-1 free), B O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 65, 0-1 free), L McLoughlin, I Walsh, D O’Connell and C Clernon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fr O’Neills: K O’Sullivan (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), C Broderick (1-1), R Cullinane (1-0), B Dunne (0-2), T Millerick, M O’Keeffe and D Harrington (0-1 each).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, L Cashman; J Browne, D Browne (Capt), L O’Neill; L McLoughlin, A Sheehy; B O’Sullivan, Aidan Walsh, C Walsh; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: D O’Connell for I Walsh (45), C Clernon for Alan Walsh (58), M Healy for D O’Connell (62).

FR O’NEILLS: C Sloane; M Millerick, S O’Connor, E Motherway; Joe Millerick, M O’Keeffe, T Millerick (Capt); D Harrington, John Millerick; R Cullinane, P McMahon, K O’Sullivan; C Broderick, J Hankard, B Dunne.

Subs: Joe Millerick for John Millerick (23), R Kenneally for P McMahon (40).

Referee: N Wall (Ballincollig).