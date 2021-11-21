Glen Rovers v Midleton: Three tactical talking points that will decide the Cork Premier SHC final

Glen Rovers' defensive match-ups

Since emerging from the group stages, the meanness of Glen Rovers' defence has been their biggest strength.

Sarsfields’ lowest score before meeting the Glen in the semi-final was the 3-21 they racked up against Midleton. They got no such joy from the Blackpool rearguard, however, as they were limited to 0-18.

In Midleton, they face another side with potent attacking threat and how they match up to the Magpies’ forwards will be fascinating. Will they man-mark any of Lehane, O’Farrell, or Beausang, or will they trust each man to mind his own space?

The Midleton forwards like to move so man-marking them might break the collective strength of the Glen’s defensive unit, particularly if the half-back line of Brian Moylan and the Downey brothers, Robert and Eoin, were to be disrupted.

Whoever can enforce their will on this particular battle will be in pole position to claim the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

- This weekend's Cork Premier SHC final between Glen Rovers and Midleton and SAHC final between Fr O'Neills and Kanturk will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner.

Tommy O’Connell’s role

Tommy O’Connell played well against Erin’s Own, but his game went up another level when Midleton knocked out Blackrock. His positioning across the half-back line was exemplary, which led to him always having time on the ball and as a result of this, his delivery was exceptional as his forwards tore the Rockies to shreds.

In the group stages, Midleton moved him to the wing to pick up Daniel Kearney and the change didn’t suit him. If the Magpies are to win their eighth county title, they will have to maximise O’Connell’s influence by giving him the time and space he needs to unlock the Glen defence.

Of course, this could be made difficult by the role of…

Patrick Horgan

It doesn’t take a genius to decipher Horgan’s importance to his team, or indeed, to recognise his greatness. Stop Horgan and you can beat the Glen. Sounds easy, but it isn’t. The more Sars tried to contain him, the better he got and any team facing the Glen probably have an allowance for acceptable damage.

Horgan will probably start at centre-forward and that immediately creates a conundrum for Midleton. Do they leave Tommy O’Connell in situ or does Seán O’Leary Hayes stick next to Horgan no matter what? Or do the Magpies try to accommodate both by withdrawing a man?

Horgan won’t be stopped, but Midleton will have to curtail him.