Weekend GAA previews: Loughmore-Castleiney to keep Tipperary double dream alive

SATURDAY

Kerry SFC semi-final

St Brendan’s v Austin Stacks, Austin Stack Park (E Walsh), 5.30pm

St Brendan’s, who are hoping to avoid a third consecutive county semi-final defeat, won’t have learned much from their comfortable second-round win over Legion. Their strengths lie in the midfield partnership of Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry and a menacing inside line of Dan Goggin, Alan O’Donoghue, and James Duggan. The in-form Austin Stacks have already taken out two divisional sides in East and South Kerry. The Stacks defence, which conceded just six scores in each of their two outings, will look to once again suffocate the life out of their opponents.

Verdict:

Austin Stacks

- This weekend's Cork Premier SHC final between Glen Rovers and Midleton and SAHC final between Fr O'Neills and Kanturk will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner.

SUNDAY

Dublin SFC final

Kilmacud Crokes v St Judes, Parknell Park, 3.15pm (Live TG4).

It’s being billed as the jacks versus the culchies although Kilmacud Crokes would have also had a number of players from outside the county down through the years — Conor Deegan (Down), Liam McBarron (Fermanagh), Mick Dillon (Wexford), Dan Nelligan (Kerry), and Colm Flanagan (Monaghan) to name but five. St Judes’s knuckles are sore from rapping them on the door these last few years and they have a nice blend of players but there is more dynamic talents in the Crokes’s set-up where Paul Mannion has been a class apart.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Fermanagh SFC final

Derrygonnelly Harps v Enniskillen Gaels, Brewster Park 3pm.

Home advantage should count for little here as Derrygonnelly, appearing in their seventh straight final, will be aiming to return to winning ways after last season’s upset. A first final for the Gaels in 15 years, they will be aiming to be as competitive for as long as possible but Derrygonnelly look too good.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps.

Kerry SFC semi-final

Dr Crokes v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Austin Stack Park (B Griffin), 2.30pm

Kerins O’Rahilly’s will again require an across-the-board effort, as was the case when seven different players found the target against Dingle. If David Moran, Tom Hoare, and Gavin O’Brien can sufficiently assert themselves in the middle third to ensure a plentiful supply inside, then Barry John Keane, Tommy Walsh, and young Conor Hayes can do damage. For all that, though, the outcome of this semi-final will probably come down to how their defence fares against Crokes forwards Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan, Brian Looney, and David Shaw.

Verdict: Dr Crokes

Mayo SFC final

Belmullet v Knockmore, James Stephens Park, Ballina 1.30pm (Live TG4).

Anyone who thought Belmullet had played their final in beating Breaffy at the quarter-finals were proven wrong when they disposed of Westport in the semi-final. In a first all north final in 17 years, you couldn’t rule out Belmullet continuing their thrilling journey but Knockmore’s scale has ascended after a shaky summer and with talents like Kevin McLoughlin in their ranks, they have the nous to defend their title.

Verdict: Knockmore.

Tipperary SFC final

Clonmel Commercials v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

The hurleys were dropped in Loughmore-Castleiney this past week but it won’t be long before they’re picked up again. For now, they have the little matter of making up for last year’s narrow defeat to the same opposition. John Meagher, so good in the drawn hurling final last weekend, will be expected to lead the way again here. Clonmel are studded with talent and they are fancied as much as Thurles were last week but they may lack Loughmore’s hunger.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

Waterford SFC final

Rathgormack v The Nire, Fraher Field 2pm.

Postponed due to a bereavement last week, this is a third consecutive final appearance for Rathgormack although they’re coming up against a Nire team who have looked electric on their path to the decider. To beat the 2020 champions Ballinacourty as emphatically as they did, an absent Patrick Hurney notwithstanding, can’t be dismissed.

Verdict: The Nire.

Westmeath SFC final replay

Garrycastle v St Loman’s, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm.

The sight of a 42-year-old Dessie Dolan among the Garrycastle substitutes last weekend was a surprise but St Loman’s should take care of business now at the second time of asking.

Verdict: St Loman’s.

AIB Connacht Club SFC quarter-finals.

Tourlestrane (Sligo) v St Kiernan’s (London), Markievicz Park 12.30pm.

The London champions have had a month since their county final win over Fulham Irish but Tourlestrane will be looking to convert their undisputable dominance in Sligo onto the provincial stage.

Verdict: Tourlestrane.

Ballinamore-Seán O’Heslin’s (Leitrim) v Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway), Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.30pm.

A quick turnaround for Mountbellew/Moylough from the high of dismissing Corofin last weekend but they should be capable of seeing off the Leitrim winners even if there is a hangover from their county success.

Verdict: Mountbellew/Moylough.

AIB Leinster Club SFC, Round 1

Naomh Mairtín (Louth) v Rathvilly (Carlow), Dunleer GAA, Co Louth, 1pm.

After a famous win in Carlow, Rathvilly might struggle to refocus on this new objective compared to their opponents.

Verdict: Naomh Mairtín.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) v Blessington (Wicklow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Familiar territory for the St Columba’s men whereas for all of the Blessington team this is a first experience.

Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Naas (Kildare) v Tullamore (Offaly), St Conleth’s Park 1pm.

As historical as Naas’s success against Sarsfields was, they will have time to get themselves primed for this new adventure whereas Tullamore may be feeling the rigours of the replay victory over Rhode.

Verdict: Naas.

AIB Ulster Club SFC, Round 1.

St Eunan’s (Donegal) v Watty Grahams, Glen (Derry), O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.30pm.

The Donegal champions will hope to make home advantage count as they are expected to find it tough going against this lively, adventurous Glen team.

Verdict: Watty Grahams, Glen.

Galway SHC semi-final.

Gort v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm.

Complacency at this stage looks to be St Thomas’s worst enemy. Gort are gutsy but more than that is required to beat the four-in-a-row chasers. Who knows how the Covid situation will impact Gort.

Verdict: St Thomas’

Meath SHC final

Kiltale v Kildalkey, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm.

Since 2015, these two have met in every second final with the count currently reading 2-1 in Kiltale’s favour. They’ll be gunning for Kildalkey after the extra-time loss two years ago.

Verdict: Kiltale.

Offaly SHC final

St Rynagh’s v Coolderry, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm.

This pair have won five of the last six Offaly SHC titles and there should be no doubt about Coolderry’s appetite given they have failed to make the last two finals. St Rynagh’s still appear to be a cut above the rest, though.

Verdict: St Rynagh’s.

WORDS: John Fogarty