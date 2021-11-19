Brian Fenton on Covid training breach: ‘We were completely wrong with the way the country was’

Dublin star midfielder Brian Fenton has recalled being shocked by the reaction to their illegal training session in Innisfails GAA club last March.

Fenton was among a number of players who were photographed attending the practice when such gatherings were prohibited as per Covid protocols.

Manager Dessie Farrell was later banned for 12 weeks as a result of the expose, while Gardaí spoke to a number of those who attended the session.

“It was amazing the hype around it. At the time I was like, ‘Jesus, this is completely blown out of proportion.’ That was my own inner narrative. In retrospect, we were completely wrong with the way the country was and the cases were at the time. It was certainly wrong of us. We felt the effects of that with Dessie’s suspension.

“When you’re in the league and championship bubble, it’s not really spoken about, ‘Well, we have to prove them wrong’ or whatever. Just at the time, I couldn’t believe the attention it got.

“I always give this example - I was training that morning in Innisfails and the whole idea of outdoors and the safety of that. Later that morning, I was at a funeral. We did a guard of honour outside our club for a member who had passed away. I met more people on the road at the guard of honour than I had the morning of training. But, in retrospect, we were wrong. The role models we set ourselves and the example we like to set, I think we admitted that at the time.

“It was new to me in terms of the exposure – the tweets, the negativity it caused. And we’re very, very sorry for that. It was spoken about, dealt with, then you park it. It’s just - ‘when’s training, when are the meetings, who are our opposition?’ That’s the way the year went.”

A sales manager with Sisk Healthcare, the embarrassment didn’t impact his day job but it did upset some other aspects of his life.

“You’re a GAA player and as much you are amateur you’re on this pedestal, expected to behave in the right way. But at the same time, yes (the incident had negative impacts).

“A couple of crime correspondents had pieces in papers about how wrong we were. I’d love to name a few but I won’t. That takes a toll on your family more so my father, his mates, and his interactions.

“I’ve been very lucky as a player. Relatively speaking. I’ve had positive press, positive engagements, positive stories. But if you’re sent off in a final, or on the other side of that, undoubtedly it can have a negative effect on your life and how people see you even though they might not know you.

“It comes with the territory. I’m well aware of that as an inter-county footballer. But at the time, yeah, I probably got more stares than high fives."