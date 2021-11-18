Cork SAHC final: Fr O’Neills and Kanturk cut from the same cloth

On Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two clubs in the midst of eras that may well define their history for years to come collide in the final of the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC final, in a game that will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

Fr O’Neills and Kanturk’s recent history has much in common; they have both risen steadily through the ranks of hurling in Cork, claiming six county titles between them. Indeed, it is strange to think that their paths haven’t crossed more often considering that their escalating fortunes have happened concurrently.

However, as the new millennium dawned, both O’Neill’s and Kanturk were a bit more than 60 minutes away from top tier hurling on Leeside.

Most likely, their ultimate goal didn’t drift beyond divisional glory.

Kanturk hadn’t emerged from the Duhallow JAHC since winning five-in-a-row in the 1960s and had only made it to two finals in the interim, coming up short in 1977 and 1987.

Since their foundation in 1959, Fr O’Neill’s high point had been a couple of east Cork Junior B titles in the 1970s before something began to stir in the mid-1990s.

Eoin Motherway of Fr O'Neill's breaks from Bride Rovers' duo Daniel Dooley and Paddy O'Flynn during the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They claimed their maiden Junior A Imokilly title in 1996 before going on to win three of the next six, while also losing a county final to Ballinhassig in 2002.

Back in Duhallow, 2002 was the beginning of the modern Kanturk story. They ended a 33-year drought when they defeated Meelin in the final of the Duhallow JAHC before retaining their title the following year.

Then, in a twist of fate, the Cork championships were re-organised in 2004 and Kanturk, as divisional champions, were promoted to the intermediate grade without winning the county.

Fr O’Neill’s followed them up when they annexed the junior county in 2005 and, on the crest of a wave, they added Munster and All-Ireland titles to boot.

This left both clubs operating at the same grade briefly, but O’Neill’s weren’t long for that world as they earned promotion to the premier intermediate ranks by defeating Bandon in the 2007 county intermediate final.

Bandon had defeated Kanturk en route to that decider as the Duhallow side made steady progress, and while they reached the last four again the following year, there then came a brief period of stagnation that included a flirtation with relegation.

O’Neill’s were then relegated in 2010 and in 2012, and the two sides’ paths crossed directly for the first time when they clashed in the quarter-final of the IHC.

Kanturk emerged 2-15 to 1-15 victors before coming up short against Kilworth in the final.

Liam O'Keeffe, Kanturk in action against Bandon. Picture: Larry Cummins.

They were to make no mistake the following year, however, as they dismissed the challenge of Éire Óg to claim their place in the premier intermediate grade.

Lorcán McLoughlin and Aidan Walsh were household names at that stage, thanks to their exploits with Cork, as hurling in Duhallow was on a high after the division claimed the 2009 U21 A title with a healthy contingent of Kanturk men on board.

O’Neill’s joined them at the higher grade when they defeated Kildorrery to claim the 2016 IHC.

However, this time it was Kanturk who didn’t hang around for long as they made history by becoming the first team from Duhallow to make it to the famous ‘Little All-Ireland’ by defeating Mallow in a dramatic game in Páirc Uí Rinn in 2017.

In a seminal year for the club, they added an intermediate football title as well tasting Munster and All-Ireland hurling glory.

Similar to their rivals, Fr O’Neill’s next leap forward was inspired by youth when in 2018 the small club from Ladysbridge defeated Midleton in the U21 A hurling final after an epic encounter.

Five of that team, including Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne, had already tasted intermediate glory two years previous and it wasn’t long until they joined Kanturk in the senior ranks as they collected the 2019 premier intermediate crown.

Fr O'Neill's manager Robbie Dalton and stats man Seamus Joyce and trainer Sean Prendergast after defeating against Bride Rovers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All-Ireland glory just about eluded them on this occasion, but the primary goal of senior hurling had been achieved.

Then it was time for fate to intervene again as the Cork championships were re-jigged and both sides ended up playing senior A hurling. They avoided one another last year as Charleville got the better of them both, but now they’re ready to lock horns.