Graeme Mulcahy: Kilmallock won't suffer seven-week itch in clash with Cork champions

Kilmallock won't enter the AIB Munster club championship until the weekend of December 11/12 — a massive seven weeks since they overcame Patrickswell on October 24
Kilmallock and Limerick hurler Graeme Mulcahy at the launch of this years AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Just nine weeks after celebrating All-Ireland success with Limerick, Graeme Mulcahy toasted another landmark achievement with new county champions Kilmallock.

Limerick wasted no time in running off their flagship local championship, though completing their competition so early has left their winners in a bind.

Kilmallock won’t enter the AIB Munster club championship until the weekend of December 11/12 — a massive seven weeks since they overcame Patrickswell on October 24. They’ll play the winners of this Sunday’s Cork final between the Glen and Midleton.

For whoever wins in Cork, the three-week break to provincial activity will probably suit, but for Kilmallock it will be a first competitive outing after a near two-month wait.

“The upside of seven weeks between the Limerick final and the Munster club semi-final is that it gave us a chance to give guys a couple of weeks off, to just recharge the batteries, go on holidays or just let guys do whatever they needed to do and then get back into a bit of a mini-pre-season and start preparing for the semi-final against the Cork winners,” said Mulcahy.

“The downside is that you don’t get a competitive game for seven weeks. We lined up a couple of challenge matches but as everyone knows, that’s never the same thing as a competitive game.

“I would be pretty confident it won’t affect us,” said Mulcahy, the first sub introduced by Limerick in August’s All-Ireland win. “It will be our fourth Munster campaign over the last kind of 12 years so lads are well versed on what the Munster club is about. I’d be confident we will hit the ground running.”

