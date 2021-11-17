Adrian Mullen: Surprise and some disappointment at Henry Shefflin heading to Galway

Kilkenny captain Adrian Mullen has admitted there was surprise and some disappointment following clubmate Henry Shefflin's decision to take the Galway job.

Shefflin managed Mullen to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles in 2019 and 2020 and then bossed intermediate club side Thomastown this year before agreeing last month to guide Galway.

Speaking at the launch of the AIB club championships, which Mullen will compete in with four-in-a-row Kilkenny champions Ballyhale, the Cats skipper said there were mixed emotions with the Shefflin news.

"There was plenty of surprise, especially here within Ballyhale," said Mullen. "I was definitely (surprised), I suppose there was probably a bit of disappointment to see him go because of what he did for us with Ballyhale, it was unbelievable, so from a Ballyhale point of view, I'd love to still have him with us.

"Look, best of luck to him with what he does but I hope he doesn't win too much up there!

"I just had a few brief words with him after the county final. I just met him on the pitch and he was just telling me how useless I was for the first 40 minutes and then I got that goal. But he's always there to give you a bit of advice if you need it so best of luck to him."

Mullen has spoken in the past about growing up in awe of neighbour Shefflin and, as a child, giving hurleys to Shefflin's mother to get signed by the 10-time All-Ireland winner.

They will be in direct opposition in 2022 as National League and Championship rivals.

"Obviously it's going to be very interesting," said Mullen. "We obviously know him very well as well and we know what he is going to bring to Galway as well so it'll be interesting if we meet. We all know him well and sure TJ (Reid) knows him well so it'll be interesting to see, we'll see what happens."