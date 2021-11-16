Marianne Walsh: ‘Camogie was a great distraction from ‘when’s my next scan?’’

Marianne Walsh apologises for her hoarse voice. “There have been a few celebrations the last few days,” the Mooncoin corner-back laughs about their Kilkenny camogie junior final win over Piltown on Saturday.

Who could blame her? Twelve months ago, the then 25-year-old nurse was diagnosed with Grade 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In June, she finished her course of chemotherapy but had returned to training a month before that.

It was a famous weekend for the club as Mooncoin completed the junior double on Sunday when their hurlers beat Tullogher-Rosbercon. On Monday, it was revealed Walsh was also nominated for Kilkenny’s junior camogie player of the year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, she recalls her journey from diagnosis to last weekend’s triumph:

Q: Was the hurley ever out of your hand during your treatment?

A: No, never. I had my PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line in one arm and my hurley in the other. I work in Waterford University Hospital so I know exactly what I was getting myself in for so in that way it wasn’t too bad. For six to eight months, I was living from appointment to appointment, getting bloods done, getting treatment, going in for clinics. Having the routine of camogie was a great distraction from ‘when’s my next scan?’ and ‘when’s my next treatment?’

The girls and the management were just so good, they just treated me as if I wasn’t sick. But they were so supportive. When I did one lap of the field, they were saying, ‘Jesus, well done, fair play.” Even when it was half a lap they were congratulating me. It was my way of forgetting what was going on with the rest of my life.

Q: You felt normal in the team environment?

A: Exactly. I never viewed myself as being somebody who should be pitied. I never wanted people to feel sorry for me. I just wanted to get out and try and live like a normal 26-year-old would be. This was just a small bump in my road that I need to get past. Going up, meeting people and playing hurling was my way of doing that even though I was still being treated. I finished June 15.

Q: When do you go back to work?

A: I’m going back in three weeks’ time. I’m actually going back on my birthday. I said I’d go back then because it would be a normal birthday unlike last year when I had just received the news. I always worked on it so I said why should this year be any different?

Q: When was your first full training session?

Marianne Walsh.

A: I trained throughout the treatment and was back on the field when the clubs were allowed to return in May. It was July, I think, when I took part in a full training session and only took five to 10 minutes for a break. I played my first full match in August with the second team and the first full match with the first team in October. I got to play 12 matches in all this year so I was quite happy.

Q: Your family must be thrilled for you?

A: My father Michael lives and breathes the sport down here. My mam Margaret and my two brothers Bill and Pat, it has been a tough year for us all. They were the ones who were seeing me most. They are very proud of me and I wouldn’t have got this far if it wasn’t for them, my friends, my teammates, and management. My team-mate Lorraine Delahunty had a tough year this year too. Her partner James Dermody passed away earlier this year and I have to applaud what she’s done. The two of us were going through a difficult time but we always supported one another and the team have been incredible. I’m just so thrilled with what our team has been able to do. Our group has always been close but I really felt it this year that we wanted to win for one another. It wasn’t a case of somebody saying to themselves that “I want a medal at the end of this year”. You could see people were trying for the benefit of the rest. Everyone wanted everyone’s game to be as good as it could be.

Q: Have you got an opportunity to take some time for yourself to fully appreciate the journey you’ve been on?

A: We were out celebrating with the lads on Sunday night and I kind of turned around and said to myself, ‘This time last year I didn’t even have an official diagnosis yet, I’m five months after finishing chemo and I’m after playing in a county final.’

I’m actually pretty proud of myself. You do what you do to survive and that was my way of doing it. I had a goal. I was asked if I wanted to be regraded to the second team but I said “no”. If I did that, I wouldn’t push myself to try and get on the first team. If I’m worthy or if I’m good enough to get on that first team, I’m going to push myself. I said that if I got five minutes in a county final this year that would be more than enough for me but the county final was the goal. I was blessed to get 55 minutes.”