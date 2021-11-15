Clonakilty now in ‘bonus-bonus territory’, says Eoin Ryan

Clonakilty now in ‘bonus-bonus territory’, says Eoin Ryan

Clonakilty players have a pep talk before the start of their game against Douglas in the Cork PSFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: Gavin Browne

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 07:00
John Coleman

Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan last week claimed that reaching the last four of the Cork Premier senior football championship was bonus territory for his side. Now that they’ve reached their first decider since 2009, where are they?

“Bonus-bonus territory! We’re thrilled, of course. It’s fantastic for all of the lads, all of the people in the stand, and all the youngsters who’ll get to see their team playing in a county final. There’ll be plenty of flags around the town and a great atmosphere.

“Every one of them who put on the shirt today, they left it all out there today and you can’t ask for anymore.

“All we want them to do is enjoy playing their football, to play with a smile on their face.

“Don’t worry about the scoreboard and do their jobs and to keep it simple.”

The nature of the way Clon made the semi-final, in coming from six behind to beat Duhallow, was a definite advantage, according to Ryan.

“You said it, It’s all about momentum. Our aim was to get out of the group and all of a sudden, we’d a couple of wins and that’s all momentum. The way we beat Duhallow then was phenomenal. Now they probably tired but we kept at it, and we can’t ask any more of them than that. It was a huge advantage to us that we had been here two weeks ago, and Douglas didn’t. You get used to the dressing room, you get used to the pitch and you get used to kicking the ball over the bar. It was tough on them that they didn’t get to do so.”

As for his thoughts on the final? 

“To be honest, it’s unexpected that we’re here. That’s going to be another step up, no matter who wins the other game. They’re going to be favourites, but we’ll come up and we’ll give it a shot and play the best football that we can.”

