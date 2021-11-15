Loughmore-Castleiney boss Frankie McGrath cool about controversy and workload

Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath had no quibbles with the lack of extra-time after this drawn final.

The replay later this month means they face their 16th and 17th consecutive weekend of championship action, their senior football decider against Clonmel Commercials due to take place next weekend. The Tipperary senior football champions are in provincial action in the first weekend in December and the hurlers are out six or seven days later.

Having lost out by a point in extra-time to Kiladangan in last year’s final, McGrath was happy to have another day out even if it is a further ask of a stretched group of players.

“It is going to be 17 (straight weekends). Sure maybe we’ll get to 18 and 19 as well. Extra-time would have been a tough ask.”

Referencing the Kilmacud Crokes-Na Fianna Dublin SHC final on Saturday night, he continued: “There was a game on the television there last night and it was fantastic for the 60 minutes but all the fizz went out of it in extra-time. Extra-time can be a funny business. We knew coming here that there would be no extra-time so there is no issue there.”

McGrath’s players remonstrated with referee Conor Doyle for blowing for full-time after Loughmore had been awarded a sideline cut, which was in Noel McGrath territory. However, McGrath himself had no issue with the decision. “I was 100 yards away. Ah look, 101 different things happen in a game so it could have gone either way. We’re pleased with the commitment shown by our own lads. We weren’t in a great place at the first water break but we showed what we can do.

“People commented a lot on our battling qualities but I think we showed quite a bit of skill as well as that so we did. Look, we’ll come back whether it’s next week or whenever and we’ll have another go at it.”

He added: “A big crowd came out and we put on a game that the people enjoyed and I hope the people watching on television did as well. Hopefully, there will be a similar crowd when we come back the next week and hopefully the game will be of a similar standard.”

Asked about the excellent performance of centre-back John Meagher, McGrath replied: “John Meagher is a major player. He’s part of the Tipperary senior hurling panel. I suppose he is playing the type of game we expect him to play. A fantastic athlete and hugely committed. He gave the display his efforts deserve.”