Ramor United make no mistake in Cavan replay

Brían O'Connell of Ramor United celebrates after the Cavan SFC final replay win over Gowna. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:56
Kevin Carney, Kingspan Breffni

Cavan SFC final

Ramor Utd 1-15 

Gowna 0-14 

Ramor United led from gun to tape as they annexed their fifth Cavan SFC title in impressive style after a well-contested final replay at Kingspan Breffni.

A fifth-minute goal by corner-forward James Brady was just the scaffold Ramor needed to construct a substantial 1-8 to 0-2 lead by the 16th minute.

In contrast to Ramor’s jet-propelled start, two converted frees were all Gowna could muster at that juncture.

Gowna gradually settled and a brace of points from Robbie Fitzpatrick helped cut Ramor’s lead to a more manageable six points (0-5 to 1-8) after 20 minutes.

Gowna trailed by 0-8 to 1-10 at the interval but Oisín Pierson pulled another point back for his side just 13 seconds after the restart to fuel hopes of a comeback.

However, an injury to countyman Pierson and a brace of points from James Brady spelled bad news for the chasing team.

Conor Casey’s excellent long-range point (47) did cut Ramor’s lead to 1-13 to 0-12 entering the final quarter but Gowna’s need for a goal became increasingly acute.

Ramor ought to have sealed the deal 90 seconds after the restart but sub. Gareth Mannion fired narrowly wide of the Gowna goal after a deft pass from Sean McEvoy. Gowna enjoyed a raft of possession in the run-in but, a fine Conor Madden solo point (57) aside, they gave their fans little to cheer about.

RAMOR UTD:L Brady; C Maguire, D Barkey, Matthew Magee; A O’Connell, Jack Brady, Mark Magee; L McCaffrey, E Maguire; B Smith, B O’Connell, S Cadden; James Brady (1-8, 4f), A Cole (0-3), S McEvoy (0-4, 2f).

Subs: K Maguire for L Caffrey (40); G Mannion for B Smith (47); J Bradley for C Maguire (59).

GOWNA: R Bannon; Cormac Brady, M McKeever, R McGahern; J Madden, R Brady, T Madden; R Donoihoe, Conor Brady; R Fitzpatrick (0-4, 3f), O Pierson (0-2), Cian Madden (0-4, 4f); A Brady (0-1), Conor Madden (0-2), C Casey (0-1).

Subs: R Keogh for O Pierson (inj, 42); S Harton for R Fitzpatrick (53); G Pearson for A Brady (62).

Ref: Margaret Farrelly (Laragh Utd)

