St Thomas’ gesture set to end wrangle over Galway hurling semi

St Thomas’ are set to volunteer to play Gort in the second semi-final next weekend
St Thomas players, from left, Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney and Evan Duggan celebrate following the Galway County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Turloughmore and St Thomas at Kenny Park in Athenry, Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:33
John Fallon

The Galway SHC fixtures crux looks set to end with reigning champions St Thomas’ volunteering to play Gort in the second semi-final next weekend and prevent weeks of boardroom wrangling to see who goes through to play Clarinbridge in the decider.

Confirmation of the gesture by St Thomas’, who are chasing their fourth title in a row, is expected soon and it’s also anticipated that Galway GAA authorities will allow Gort back into the competition after they refused to turn up for the re-fixed semi-final on Sunday.

Gort wanted a fortnight break after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday week and several of their players had to isolate and go for Covid tests.

But they looked set to be thrown out of the competition and face hefty fines after informing Galway GAA that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture because of the disruption to their preparations and that three squad members were still awaiting results of tests.

Their withdrawal would see St Thomas’ go straight through to the final but Gort indicated that they would strenuously battle this with appeals to the Connacht Council and Croke Park likely to delay the final for many weeks, possibly until after Christmas.

However, intense behind the scenes discussions over the weekend look set to yield a solution with St Thomas’ volunteering to take on Gort next weekend in the semi-finals, with the final likely to take place the following weekend.

Galway hurling sources indicated that St Thomas’ were anxious that the fixture against their neighbours and arch rivals Gort go ahead rather than be decided in the boardroom and that match now looks likely to be set for next weekend and prevent weeks of wrangling.

Latest

