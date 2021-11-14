St Thomas’ gesture set to end wrangle over Galway hurling semi

The Galway SHC fixtures crux looks set to end with reigning champions St Thomas’ volunteering to play Gort in the second semi-final next weekend and prevent weeks of boardroom wrangling to see who goes through to play Clarinbridge in the decider.

Confirmation of the gesture by St Thomas’, who are chasing their fourth title in a row, is expected soon and it’s also anticipated that Galway GAA authorities will allow Gort back into the competition after they refused to turn up for the re-fixed semi-final on Sunday.