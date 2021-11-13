More Covid disruptions for Galway championship as Gort pull out of hurling semi-final

Their original clash last Sunday fell by the wayside following a Covid outbreak in the Gort camp
Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 21:29
John Fallon

The Galway SHC title race has been thrown into chaos with Gort pulling out of Sunday's rescheduled semi-final against champions St Thomas’.

Their original clash last Sunday fell by the wayside following a Covid outbreak in the Gort camp on Friday night, but the game was refixed for Kenny Park in Athenry Sunday at 12 noon.

However, Gort have told Galway GAA that they will not be fulfilling the fixture because of the Covid situation in their squad.

A statement from Galway GAA said that having reviewed the situation they gave the go ahead for the fixture to go ahead tomorrow and “Gort have informed Galway GAA that they will not be fulfilling their senior hurling championship semi-final v St Thomas’ tomorrow.

“Galway GAA CCC have reviewed all the evidence presented and have advised that the fixture stands. Failure to fulfil the fixture will be dealt with by Galway GAA CCC in the coming days,” said a statement from Galway GAA.

They have appealed to supporters not to turn up at Kenny Park tomorrow and said refunds will be made during the week.

Clarinbridge have already qualified for the Galway final which has been pencilled in for next Sunday (November 21) but it seems inevitable that Gort will appeal.

