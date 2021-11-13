Ilen Rovers relegated as dramatic last-gasp goal spares Carrigaline

Cork Premier SFC relegation play-off: Carrigaline 1-10 Ilen Rovers 0-10

SUPER sub Callum Barrett emerged the hero as he netted with the last kick of the game to secure Carrigaline's status in Cork's Premier SFC grade for next season.

The game was destined for extra time following a strong comeback by Ilen Rovers who kicked three successive points to level proceedings in the 62nd minute.

The defining moment of the game then arrived as Barrett ran on to a precise pass from Kevin O’Reilly before he deftly chipped over the advancing Damien O’Sullivan to seal a dramatic late win for Carrigaline. Barrett’s late heroics condemned Ilen Rovers to relegation and life in the SAFC next year.

Defeat was tough on a gallant Ilen team who contributed immensely to an exciting game, which ebbed and flowed throughout. Carrigaline ultimately deserved to win as they produced a display full of tenacity and fight. Carrigaline also possessed the standout player in centre forward Eanna Desmond, who contributed six points.

Ilen Rovers started brightly as they raced into an early two points lead following points from Stephen Leonard and Sean O’Donovan. Carrigaline opened their scoring account in the third minute through Billy Pope.

Rovers moved into a three-point lead after 19 minutes after successive points from Dan MacEoin and Sean O’Donovan following a great move initiated in their backline.

Carrigaline’s good approach play was often hindered by their poor shooting, but they suddenly found their scoring boots as they registered three consecutive points through Callum Dungan, Eanna Desmond and Dan Greene which tied the scores after 25 minutes.

Ilen concluded the scoring in the first half when Dan MacEoin scored from a mark which ensured his side led by one point at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

A converted free from Eanna Desmond quickly levelled proceedings immediately after the resumption. Ilen Rovers restored their two-point lead after successive points from Stephen Leonard and Dan MacEoin. Carrigaline led by Eanna Desmond thundered into proceedings as they struck five successive points in a ten minute period which moved them three points clear after 56 minutes.

Ilen, to their credit, staged a great revival in the closing stages. Sean O’Donovan and Dan MacEoin converted frees before Peter O’Driscoll levelled proceedings two minutes into injury time.

The tension was palpable and the game appeared poised for extra time, but Carrigaline substitute Callum Barrett had other ideas as he pounced for a sublime goal deep into injury time.

Scorers for Carrigaline: E Desmond (0-6, 2 frees), C Barrett (1-0), C Dungan (0-2, 45s), B Pope and D Greene (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: D MacEoin (0-4, 2 frees, 1 mark), S O’Donovan (0-3, 1f), S Leonard (0-2), Peter O’Driscoll (0-1).

CARRIGALINE: C Dungan; C Murphy, I Sheerin, K Kavanagh; L Boyle, C Barry, J McCarthy; E Boyle, S Dwane; B Pope, E Desmond, D King, E Landers, K O’Reilly, D Greene.

Subs: J Kelly for E Boyle (30), K Kavanagh for E Landers (38), R McCarthy for S Dwane (42), C Barrett for D King (49).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; D O’Driscoll, P Minihane, S Minihane; D Collins, J Collins, C O’Driscoll; Peter O’Driscoll, Peadar O’Driscoll; D Hegarty, S O’Donovan, M Sheehy, S Leonard, D MacEoin, K Lynch.

Subs: C Harrington for K Lynch (47).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).