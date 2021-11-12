Mourneabbey regain their Cork senior title with victory over Éire Óg

Mourneabbey 1-11 Éire Óg 1-6

Mourneabbey are back atop the Cork ladies football summit, Shane Ronayne’s charges not overly troubled in securing a seventh county title in eight seasons.

This evening’s five-point victory will not be filed on the same shelf as this team’s most impressive county final wins, but then again, Mourneabbey were not required to reach any great heights in regaining the title wrestled from them by West Cork last year.

Shane Ronayne’s defence was frugal throughout, as evidenced by the fact that Mourneabbey limited Éire Óg to just one point from play in either half. And even at the death when their opponents sought the necessary green flags to close the five-point deficit, the winners were so unwilling to allow their opponents in for a goal. Corner-back Aisling O’Sullivan - who was black-carded earlier in the second half - superbly stopped Aishling O’Connell, while ‘keeper Meabh O’Sullivan repelled Orlaith Cahalane’s shot.

At the other end, it was the usual suspects of Doireann O’Sullivan and Laura Fitzgerald who kept the Mourneabbey account ticking over and Éire Óg at arm’s length.

In front from the 19th minute onward, Mourneabbey were 1-6 to 1-2 ahead at the break. Their lead swelled to six on 44 minutes, 1-10 to 1-4, when Laura Fitzgerald, at the end of a flowing move involving Doireann O’Sullivan and captain Bríd O’Sullivan, grew her personal tally to 1-2.

Despite a promising opening for Éire Óg, during which Eimear Scally converted an eighth-minute penalty after a Mourneabbey defender fouled possession in the square, it ultimately proved a difficult first half an hour for the first-time finalists as they struggled to make any real impact in the opposition half of the field.

Scally’s 16th-minute point was their sole first-half score from play, with Scally their lone scorer across the hour. And, in truth, if possession wasn’t in her hands, then Éire Óg did not look like finding the target. A handful of cheap turnovers as they sought to build attacks didn’t help the Éire Óg cause either. Credit too to a well-marshaled and organised Mourneabbey rearguard who time and again swarmed in numbers on the Éire Óg player in possession.

Scores came much easier to Mourneabbey, starting with Fitzgerald’s superbly taken 15th-minute goal to cancel out Scally’s penalty. The corner-forward had three red shirts to negotiate when fed by Doireann O’Sullivan, but sidestepped her way into a position to shoot past Lisa Crowley.

Scally did level proceedings at 1-1 apiece thereafter, it was, however, to be the last occasion the two sides were deadlocked. Three white flags from the trusty right boot of Doireann O’Sullivan, an excellent point off the left from Ellie Jack, and a Laura Fitzgerald effort eased Mourneabbey into a 1-6 to 1-2 half-time lead.

The gap only once shrunk below four in the second period, that at the beginning of the half following a Scally free after Éire Óg were unable to capitalise on a well-engineered goal chance.

From there to the finish, Mourneabbey maintained sufficient control to retake their place as the dominant power in Cork ladies football. Next up for them is a Munster club campaign, a competition where they are the reigning champions from 2019.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan (0-5, 0-3 frees); L Fitzgerald (1-2); E Jack (0-3, 0-2 frees); C O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Scally (1-6, 1-0, 0-4 frees).

Mourneabbey: M O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, A Cronin; E Harrington, E Coakley; N O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; E Jack, D O’Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for A Cronin (40); D Cronin for L Fitzgerald (59).

Éire Óg: L Crowley; A Hickey, J O’Gorman, I Sheehan; M Cahalane, S McGoldrick, E Crowley; S Cronin, A O’Connell; A Nic a Bhaird, E Cleary, C O’Connor; A Rodgers, E Scally, L Cleary.

Subs: R Murphy for Rodgers, O Cahalane for O’Connor (both 47); B Feeny for Nic a Bhaird, R Sheehan for O’Gorman (both 57).

Referee: P O’Leary.