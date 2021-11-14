Watch Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet in repeat of thrilling Cork Premier SFC semi-final

Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a repeat of last year’s Cork Premier SFC semi-final which the Haven won after sudden-death penalties.
Injuries and mid-game drop-offs mean the Barrs have been nowhere near their best in returning to the last four, but the manner in which they responded to Brian Hayes’ 43rd-minute quarter-final sending off and the fact that manager Paul O’Keeffe has a full hand to pick from this weekend suggests it’s coming together for the 2018 champions at just the right time.
For the Haven, Jack Cahalane and Michael Hurley in the inside line will be looked upon to share the scoring load with leading marksman Brian Hurley. Further back the field, management has a big call to make in who picks up the in-form Steven Sherlock.
Throw-in is at 3pm with coverage and build-up from 2.30pm.