Watch Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet in repeat of thrilling Cork Premier SFC semi-final

Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a repeat of last year’s Cork Premier SFC semi-final which the Haven won after sudden-death penalties.

Injuries and mid-game drop-offs mean the Barrs have been nowhere near their best in returning to the last four, but the manner in which they responded to Brian Hayes’ 43rd-minute quarter-final sending off and the fact that manager Paul O’Keeffe has a full hand to pick from this weekend suggests it’s coming together for the 2018 champions at just the right time.