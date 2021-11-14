Watch Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet in repeat of thrilling Cork Premier SFC semi-final

Throw-in is at 3pm with coverage and build-up from 2.30pm
Watch Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet in repeat of thrilling Cork Premier SFC semi-final

St Finbarr's v Castlehaven throws in at 3pm

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 14:00

Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a repeat of last year’s Cork Premier SFC semi-final which the Haven won after sudden-death penalties. 

Injuries and mid-game drop-offs mean the Barrs have been nowhere near their best in returning to the last four, but the manner in which they responded to Brian Hayes’ 43rd-minute quarter-final sending off and the fact that manager Paul O’Keeffe has a full hand to pick from this weekend suggests it’s coming together for the 2018 champions at just the right time. 

For the Haven, Jack Cahalane and Michael Hurley in the inside line will be looked upon to share the scoring load with leading marksman Brian Hurley. Further back the field, management has a big call to make in who picks up the in-form Steven Sherlock.

Throw-in is at 3pm with coverage and build-up from 2.30pm.

More in this section

Mallow book a final date with redemption Mallow book a final date with redemption
Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021 More Covid disruptions for Galway championship as Gort pull out of hurling semi-final
Na Fianna v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football#Live Sportliveblog
2021 TG4 LGFA All Star Awards

Eight is great: Meath ladies dominate All-Star selection

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices