13 GAA club finals previewed as Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilmacud Crokes eye doubles

SATURDAY

Dublin SHC final.

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6pm.

As Loughmore-Castleiney look to complete one part of the double this weekend, so too do Kilmacud Crokes albeit with two significantly different sets of players. Beaten in four consecutive finals from 2014 to ‘18, Crokes have the pain and experience to beat the first-time finalists.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

SUNDAY

Clare SHC final.

Ballyea v Inagh-Kilnamona, Cusack Park, 2.30pm.

With Tony Kelly not expected to be lining out, much will rest on the likes of the marksmanship of Niall Deasy and the leadership of Gary Brennan in the middle to come through here.

Despite injury, Jack Browne has also been marshalling the defence well. Aidan McCarthy has to be watched closely here while the battle between Brennan and David Fitzgerald could be colossal.

Verdict: Ballyea.

Galway SHC semi-final.

St Thomas’ v Gort, Kenny Park, 12pm.

Complacency at this stage looks to be St Thomas’s worst enemy. Gort are gutsy but more than that is required to beat the four-in-a-row chasers. It remains to be seen how the Covid situation will impact Gort.

Verdict: St Thomas.

Tipperary SHC final.

Loughmore-Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm (Live TG4).

As Ger O’Grady said in this newspaper, Sarsfields stared down the barrel against Kiladangan and responded with a bang of their own. They are likely to need similar courage here against a team who will likely have to be prised off them. Unbeaten thus far, there is no doubt Thurles are motoring well but the character of the Loughmore-Castleiney men is huge, John McGrath is playing some of his finest hurling and they will be hard to shift.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

Antrim SFC final.

Creggan Kickhams v St Mary’s, Aghagallon, Corrigan Park, 2pm.

Beaten in two of the last three deciders, Creggan Kickhams might feel their time has come but they can’t rely on their opponents who are senior final debutants to be crippled by the occasion.

Verdict: Creggan Kickhams.

Armagh SFC final.

Crossmaglen Rangers v Clann Éireann, Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Goals are what denied Crossmaglen Rangers the three-in-a-row in last year’s final and they must be alert to being caught similarly this time around even if Clann Éireann are at this stage for the first time since the 1960s. Expect the O’Neills to lead Cross to a 46th senior county title.

Verdict: Crossmaglen Rangers.

Carlow SFC final.

Éire Óg v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Rathvilly are major outsiders for this but surely the ache of losing two finals in the last four years to the Carlow town men, one of them after a replay, must count for something. The margin might not be as large as anticipated but Éire Óg to win.

Verdict: Éire Óg.

Cavan SFC final replay.

Gowna v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30pm.

Ramor could be forgiven for thinking they really should have taken care of business in the drawn game even if Gowna finished the stronger.

Verdict: Ramor United.

Galway SFC final.

Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm, (Live TG4).

With no provincial or All-Ireland title to defend, perhaps Corofin didn’t have enough incentive to do the eight-in-a-row last season. That “gap year” may have done them the world of good even if Mountbellew-Moylough will be harbouring a lot of angst having lost four of the last six deciders.

Verdict: Corofin.

Laois SFC final.

Portarlington v Portlaoise, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30pm.

The worm has most definitely turned in Laois when The Town are underdogs. After Portarlington’s emphatic win in last year’s final against Graiguecullen and form this season, that is understandable but don’t dismiss the pedigree of Portlaoise too readily.

Verdict: Draw.

Offaly SFC final replay.

Rhode v Tullamore, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Given the way they finished the game, Rhode may feel they have the initiative going into this one but it was Tullamore who had been the better team for the majority of the first match.

Verdict: Tullamore.

Tyrone SFC final.

Dromore St Dympna’s v Coalisland Na Fianna, O’Neills Healy Park, 5.30pm.

2018 champions Coalisland simply don’t know when they are beaten and while Dromore are the favoured team no advantage is going to be comfortable based on Coalisland’s recent track record. Still, with Niall Sludden and Emmett McNabb in fine form Dromore can end their 10-year wait for the title.

Verdict: Dromore.

Waterford SFC final (POSTPONED) Rathgormack v The Nire

Westmeath SFC final.

Garrycastle v St Loman’s, TEG Cusack Park, 2.30pm.

St Lomans’s superiority in the county was underlined with last year’s success but the itch they have yet to scratch is a final win over Garrycastle, who beat them in the previous year’s decider and 2009. They can finally get around to ticking that box here.

Verdict: St Loman’s.

Wexford SFC final.

Shelmaliers v Gusserane O’Rahilly’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.15pm.

Shelmaliers turned around a four-point deficit to win their championship opener against Gusserane and they won’t forget that it was the O’Rahilly’s men who dethroned them in 2010. A decent game in prospect with The Shels to sneak it.

Verdict: Shelmaliers.