Kilkenny duo Larkin and Murphy among the stars as Defence Forces clash ash for silverware

Hurlers from across the Irish Defence Forces came together at The Curragh Camp today to compete for their annual Chaplain’s and Parson’s Cups.
Brigadier General David Dignam presents the Chaplain's Cup to Private Eoin Wall, from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Kilkenny after beating Collin's Barracks Cork by a two point margin in the final at the Curragh yesterday. The Chaplain's Cup has been a feature of the Defence Forces sporting calender since 1926. Photograph Moya Nolan

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 19:45
John Fogarty

Hurlers from across the Irish Defence Forces came together at The Curragh Camp today to compete for their annual Chaplain’s and Parson’s Cups.

Known initially as the Inter-Command hurling championship, the Chaplain’s Cup (A competition) was first staged in 1923. The cup itself was designed and manufactured by William Egan and Sons’s Silver Factory on Cork’s Maylor Street in 1923.

“The Chaplain’s Cup is a replica of the Sam Maguire Cup,” explains Cmdt Stephen Molumphy, the recently-appointed Kerry senior hurling manager. “Wrapped around it are all the crests of the various units who have won it since 1923. So the history of the event is strong and the link with the creation of the Irish State is there and it’s fantastic to have.”

Featuring Kilkenny greats such as Eoin Larkin in goal and Paul Murphy in defence, the 3rd Infantry Battalion captured the Chaplain’s Cup as well as the Parson’s. The Chaplain’s Cup team was captained by Pte Owen Wall, fresh from scoring 1-2 for O’Loughlin Gaels in their Kilkenny SHC final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks last Sunday. Pte Fergal Doran from Wexford club Oylegate led the James Stephens barracks’s Parson’s Cup winning side.

Action from the Defence Forces Chaplain's Cup hurling tournament final with the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Kilkenny, red, winning the Cup by a two point margin against Collin's Barracks, Cork at the Curragh yesterday. Photograph Moya Nolan

Molumphy says: “Every barracks and unit compete so you’d have the likes of the 12th Infantry Battalion from Limerick, Collins Barracks in Cork, the 3rd Infantry Battalion in Kilkenny, the Navy, the Air Corps, the 1st Infantry Battalion in Galway, the 27th from Dundalk, the 28th from Donegal, the Curragh… they’re all representing their barracks or institution.”

The former Waterford captain himself togged out in the Parson’s Cup. “The likes of myself and Shaughsy (Andrew O’Shaughnessy, former Limerick star) wouldn’t be on the A team anymore. Across the two competitions, you’ve a nice mix of inter-county senior and U20 players, former senior players and good club players.

“Normally from the competitions, the best are picked to be on the provincial or regional team and then the very best of them go on to play for the military hurling team and we would played against the guards and the banks and sometimes the Fitzgibbon Cup teams.

“The games are 10 minutes a half and each team plays three games with the top four making the semi-finals. It’s 11-a-side so there is more space and in turn more scores. You’re going flat out for 10 minutes so it’s a good game to watch.”

Action from the Defence Forces Parson's Cup hurling tournament final with the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Kilkenny, red, taking victory against the Navy at the Curragh yesterday. Photograph Moya Nolan

Originally from Mitchelstown but now living in Dublin, the Defence Forces hurling president is the Chief of Staff Lt General Seán Clancy, who took over the position in September. The importance of competitive sport is highly valued in the organisation. “Playing as a team is a crucial part of being in the army,” states Molumphy. “You learn that from day one. If the team doesn’t succeed, you don’t succeed.”

