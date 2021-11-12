Mighty Mourneabbey still haunted by the one that got away

These are busy times for Shane Ronayne.

At Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening, there’s the small matter of attempting to mastermind a seventh Mourneabbey county title in eight seasons. It’s a club campaign he’s been balancing with his recent appointment as Cork ladies football manager, the secondary school teacher wasting no time in laying the groundwork for the 2022 inter-county season.

Take last Sunday morning, for instance, Mourneabbey training followed by a spin down to Cloughduv where Cork trials were getting underway. Adopting a blank canvas approach in putting together his Cork panel, Ronayne threw open the trials to all and sundry. Over 100 responses were received, with 30 players brought in last weekend.

The remainder will be called in over the coming weeks, with the new Cork manager hoping to retain the services of at least 50 players between his senior squad and the U21 development panel he intends on assembling in a bid to bridge the gap between minor and the top level.

“It is busy but I am enjoying it and enjoying the challenge it is posing. There is a bit of time pressure alright, but I operate better when I have to meet deadlines,” said Ronayne of his Mourneabbey and Cork briefs.

“We started Cork trials last weekend and we’ll be continuing them over the next few weeks as part of our trawl of the county. The best thing for us was to open it up to everybody and not have a closed shop and not be picking and choosing who we wanted to bring in because you miss a player that way given how big Cork is and the number of players out there.” Matters Cork, however, takes a firm backseat this evening as Mourneabbey meet first-time finalists Éire Óg in the county decider.

2021 represents season number eight of Ronayne’s journey with this hugely capable Mourneabbey group, six of the previous seven campaigns delivering Cork honours.

West Cork halted their seven-in-a-row charge in last year’s final and it is the lingering hurt from this rare defeat that is driving the back-to-back All-Ireland club champions ahead of their eighth consecutive county final appearance.

“Look, it is not going to go on forever in Mourneabbey. There are a lot of players who are coming to the end of the road, maybe. They realise they mightn’t get back to the county final again next year. It is going to come to an end at some stage and so there is that extra determination from them.

“I can't commend them enough for their attitude and commitment. They keep coming to the field and keep responding to everything we ask them to do. I am very proud of the way they keep going because the hunger could die.

“Last year is really driving them on. They don't want that to be their legacy, that they got six, missed out on the seventh, and couldn't get it back. That is the big thing - they want that trophy back. You'd have to admire them for that because they have achieved everything that can be achieved in the game and they still want more.”

Uncommon as it might be to see the county manager also heading up a club team from within that county, Ronayne confirmed he has made no decision on his future with Mourneabbey beyond 2021. But should he decide to remain at the helm for a ninth season, he stressed that this double-jobbing will not impinge on his inter-county role.

“Every year we do a review in Mourneabbey about what happens for the following year. Maybe it will be time for a change, maybe it won't. I think the split season does allow (me) to be involved at inter-county and club.

“If I feel I have the time and everybody is happy on all sides, I would see no reason why I couldn't continue. The fact I am with Mourneabbey won't affect anything with Cork. My job with Cork is to get the best players on the field and whether they are from Mourneabbey or they are from Kinsale, Aghada, Rosscarbery, or wherever, it doesn't bother me where they are from. I know there is a bit of an impression out there that there could be a bit of bias, but I'd be very objective all the time when I am picking a team. We’ll make a decision whenever this club campaign is over.”

Three key battles (by Ger McCarthy)

Doireann O’Sullivan v Jen O’Gorman: Doireann O’Sullivan is one of the main reasons Mourneabbey has reached an eighth consecutive Cork LGFA senior county decider. The Cork senior led her team’s attack in the recent semi-final victory over Kinsale. O’Sullivan looked razor-sharp accumulating 0-11 of Mourneabbey’s winning total of 1-18 despite trying conditions. How Éire Óg deal with the threat of one of the country’s most talented footballers will make for fascinating viewing. That job may well fall to Éire Óg full-back Jen O’Gorman who did an excellent job of helping keep Bride Rovers’ inter-county forward Katie Quirke scoreless in the Ovens club’s semi-final win.

Máire O’Callaghan v Eimear Scally: Éire Óg’s Eimear Scally is proving to be one of the most potent attackers in this year’s senior championship. The All-Star nominee scored 2-0 against Bride Rovers, 1-6 against Clonakilty and 0-8 against both Kinsale and St. Val’s. Aside from her scoring feats, Scally’s ability to knit defence with attack looks set to cause Mourneabbey plenty of issues. Expect Máire O’Callaghan to keep a close eye on Scally’s movements. Playing solidly in defence throughout the current campaign, O’Callaghan possesses the requisite experience and tackling ability to shut down the starting point of many of Éire Óg’s attacks.

Kathryn Coakley v Laura Cleary: Laura Cleary is one of Éire Óg’s unsung heroes in a team blessed with multiple attacking options. The young forward has produced consistent displays this season and scored in every game.1-3 against Kinsale and 2-0 in the semi-final defeat of Bride Rovers mark Cleary down as a serious scoring threat.

Kathryn Coakley is one of Mourneabbey’s most experienced defenders whose no-nonsense approach ensures opposing forwards are made to work for every score. Laura Cleary can expect plenty of close attention from a full-back line comprising of Coakley, Eimear Meaney and Aisling O’Sullivan.