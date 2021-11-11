'Everybody realises the Barrs have to start maximising our potential'

Special and all as St Finbarrs’ famine-ending 2018 county final win was, it’ll be a source of significant regret and disappointment within the current panel if they finish up without having added a second Andy Scannell Cup.

On Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Barrs contest a fourth Cork football semi-final in five years. Two of the previous three ended in victory, with the one penultimate round clash that went against them in recent times - the 2020 semi - decided by sudden-death penalties.

It was this weekend's opponents who wound up on the right side of that titanic battle, the Barrs exiting Páirc Uí Rinn and the championship last October in a haze of frustration as they were so extremely wasteful in normal and extra-time.

The Barrs' brief this Sunday is not to exact semi-final revenge on the Haven, rather it is to start maximising the team’s potential at the business of the Cork football championship.

“For this particular team, we won one county and we have been knocking on the door ever since, it just hasn't worked out for one reason or another. The appetite [for a second county title] is absolutely massive so hopefully, we drive on at the weekend,” said manager Paul O'Keeffe.

“There is a very good squad there at the moment, they are very driven and there are a lot of leaders within the group. Everybody realises that we have to start maximising our potential.

“Getting to semi-finals is brilliant, but we want to push on and we want to do better, without being arrogant about it either. If you feel you have got a team that is good enough to win, it is nice to bring it to fruition.” To get back to the local summit in the weeks ahead, O’Keeffe’s charges will have to cut out their perplexing propensity this season to completely shut off for lengthy periods during games.

Against Ballincollig, their 13-point second-half lead was cut to one late on as Ballincollig outscored them 1-11 to 0-2 from the 35th minute onwards; their five-point first-half lead against Ilen Rovers was gone by half-time; while their sluggish opening against Éire Óg contributed to the Ovens outfit opening up a six-point advantage as early as the 13th minute.

Nod off against the Haven and it’ll be back-to-back semi-final defeats and another season where the Barrs stumbled and fell close to the finishing line.

“We have been very inconsistent. Pretty much every game we have gone to sleep for 10 or 15 minutes either at the start or somewhere through, and it has really hurt us,” the manager continued.

“It is just about trying to get consistency over 60 minutes, that it is not this titanic stuff followed by a really poor effort and then we have to go to the well and dig it out at the finish.”

Any particular reason for these highs and lows? “It is just concentration. When we are good, the intensity is huge, but when we take that little bit of a breather and the opposition get their purple patch we are allowing them too much leeway and then have to reboot towards the end of the game.”

Although the Barrs came through the group stages unbeaten, O’Keeffe and his backroom team were having to constantly chop and change their team selections because of injuries to a number of key players. Typifying their injury misfortune was the three injury-enforced subs they had to make in the opening 22 minutes of the Ilen fixture as Eoin Comyns, Colin Lyons, and Conor Dennehy hobbled out of proceedings. Cork captain Ian Maguire played his first 60 minutes of the championship in the quarter-final, a game missed by forward Cillian Myers Murray who returns this weekend.

“This Sunday is the first time in a long time that we are at full strength. It was great to see Ian getting through the 60 minutes the last day and to be fair, it was stronger he was getting as the game went on. He is a warrior for us.

“It is great too that Brian Hayes got his red card overturned. Everyone that knows Brian knows he is not a dirty player. When I saw it in real time, I was saying, he is probably in trouble. But when you looked at it on video afterward and slowed it down, there was no intent.