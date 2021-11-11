Tipperary search for new talent with divisional trial matches

As he formulates his training panel ahead of the Allianz League set to begin at the end of January, new manager Colm Bonnar will run the rule over players in a revival of The Miller Shield, which will run for three weekends.
Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 12:31
John Fogarty

New Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar will oversee divisional trial matches beginning the weekend after next.

As he formulates his training panel ahead of the Allianz League set to begin at the end of January, the two-time All-Ireland winning midfielder will run the rule over players in a revival of The Miller Shield, which will run for three weekends.

Echoing what Pat Gilroy did with the Dublin senior footballers shortly after being appointed in 2008, former Wexford and Carlow manager Bonnar is hoping he can unearth new talent among the 80 players set to represent the four divisions.

The games will be open to the public and the teams will wear the jerseys of the divisional champions. Venues are to be confirmed. Hugely popular in the 1950s and 1960s, the Miller Shield was an inter-divisional competition in the county traditionally played in the spring. Inter-county teams are not permitted to return to collective training or games until the middle of next month. However, permission has been provided by Croke Park for trial matches where existing panel members are not involved.

Mid-Tipperary management: Eamonn Corcoran (JK Brackens), Noel Morris (Loughmore-Castleiney), Gary Mernagh (Thurles Sarsfields).

South Tipperary management: Kenneth Browne (Killenaule), Sean O'Regan (Mullinahone), Brendan Cagney (St Mary’s, Clonmel).

North Tipperary management: Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Seamus Hennessy (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

West Tipperary management: Brendan Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Will Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Brian Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle) Ger O'Neill (Cappawhite).

