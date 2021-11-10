Munster referees chairman John Sexton aiming to address shortages

Munster referees chairman John Sexton is aiming for a major recruitment drive of match officials next year to combat shortages.

Speaking recently, the province’s chief executive Kieran Leddy said Munster GAA would “have to invest significantly in referees recruitment and development”.

Former inter-county hurling referee Sexton is looking to next year as an opportunity for existing referees to take a breather after an intense period, and one to attract new men in black.

“With Covid going on these last couple of years, there is pressure on referees who, as well as being out once or twice over the weekend, are out two or three times during the week,” he said.

“Everything hinges on the national scene and when the counties are playing, but hopefully things will settle down. It’s like the motor trade I’m in — we need apprentices coming in fast.

“Word has it there are good numbers interested in becoming referees in the counties, and that’s why we have to drive on now with providing them with the courses.

“Because the championship games have been condensed into two or three months, the pressure has been added on referees and boards relying on referees to get the games played. You can imagine the amount of games that are being played at underage. I see in Limerick that they’re still playing U21.

“There are surveys going on, and hopefully by the start of the new year we will know what we have to work with and what we have to do.

“It’s down to every club knowing there is somebody in it who would want to referee. There are people out there who will hopefully stand up, and they’ll be supported to referee, and Croke Park look to be backing us up.”

Personal abuse remains the biggest deterrent, he admits.

“It’s probably the number one turn-off,” he said.

“[But] once fellas get a bit of confidence, they’re away, and they can develop a thick skin. The referees who are there are mad to support those coming in. They want to hand over the baton, it has to be done.

“You could always focus on the abuse and the negatives, but there are great referees out there who contribute to great games, and they’re the guys others aspire to becoming. This year with the Munster club coming up, we have fellas who we want to promote and they have had to wait because there was no competition last year.”

Sexton wants to see the sin bin in hurling extended to the club scene soon.

“There shouldn’t be two sets of rules,” he said. “They have trialled it, it has worked, and they should roll it out across the board now. Like, you could have an inter-county referee who one Sunday is applying one set of rules, then another the following Sunday. I’m sure Croke Park will roll it out, but they did have to try it out somewhere.”

He also hopes the age limit of 50 at inter-county level will be lifted, saying: “The numbers coming up will dictate if it happens. I would go with the fitness test more than the age.

“If a referee is still fit to pass the test at the age of 53 or 54, then he should be allowed continue at inter-county level.”