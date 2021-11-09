Covid-hit Aghinagh fall to Jerry O’Connor-inspired Boherbue

Cork JAFC quarter-final: Boherbue 4-14 Aghinagh 0-7

Boherbue will meet Urhan in the semi-final of the Bon Secours Cork Junior A Football Championship as they defeated a severely weakened Aghinagh side 4-14 to 0-7 at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday night.

A spirited display from Liam Twohig ensured Aighinagh remained competitive for the most part but led by their full-forward Jerry O’Connor, Boherbue always remained in control and deservedly claimed a 19-point win to seal their place in the final four.

Due to Covid issues, the Muskerry champions were without a number of key players for this last-eight clash and that proved to be costly inside just three minutes as Jerry O’Connor bobbled home the opening goal after collecting Ross O’Connor’s incisive handpass.

They would grab their second goal of the evening just moments after the first water break when Gerry O’Sullivan caught the keeper off guard as he cleverly punched a long hopeful ball into the far bottom-left corner on the run rather than catching it.

Four of Liam Twohig’s six points ensured Aghinagh only trailed 2-4 to 0-4 at the half-time break and his other two gave them hope heading into the final quarter, 2-11 to 0-7.

But Boherbue showed no mercy in the closing stages and while Jerry O’Connor added some more superb points to his own tally, Dan Sheehan blasted a stunning strike into the net via the underside crossbar before John Corkery fired past the keeper for the final score of the evening.

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor 1-7 (0-2 frees), G O’Sullivan 1-2, D Sheehan and J Corkery 1-0 each, Alan O’Connor 0-2, D McCarthy 0-2 (0-2 frees), B Herlihy 0-1.

Scorers for Aghinagh: L Twohig 0-6 (0-3 frees), D Ambrose 0-1.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; G O’Sullivan, D Buckley, D O’Keeffe; K Cremin, P Daly; R O’Connor, D McCarthy, Andrew O’Connor; Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: T Murphy for D O’Keeffe (41), D Sheehan for Alan O’Connor (46), B Herlihy for D McCarthy (48), J Corkery for R O’Connor (53), D O’Sullivan for L Moynihan (55).

AGHINAGH: J McCarthy; E McCarthy, L O’Leary, D O’Riordan; D Corkery, D Ambrose, A Twomey; G O’Sullivan, M O’Brien; T Sheehan, L Twohig, O Cummins; S Kelleher, TJ Buckley, J Kearney.

Subs: J Lynch for J Kearney (ht).

Referee: Brian Walsh (Aghada).