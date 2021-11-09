Ciara O’Sullivan a 'major doubt' for Cork ladies football final against Éire Óg

Eight-time All-Ireland winner O’Sullivan has been beset with shoulder problems in recent months
Ciara O’Sullivan a 'major doubt' for Cork ladies football final against Éire Óg

Ciara O'Sullivan of Mourneabbey. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 16:55
Eoghan Cormican

Mourneabbey’s Ciara O’Sullivan is a “major doubt” for Friday’s Cork ladies football final owing to a shoulder injury sustained in the semi-final win over Kinsale.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner has been beset with shoulder problems in recent months, a nasty shoulder sprain forcing her out of Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Meath last August after only eight minutes.

O’Sullivan made her return to competitive action when lining out in Mourneabbey’s final county championship group game against Inch Rovers on October 17. And while the four-time All-Star played the full 60 minutes on that occasion, a recurrence of the aforementioned shoulder injury saw O’Sullivan withdrawn midway through the second half of their semi-final win over Kinsale the weekend before last.

Mourneabbey manager Shane Ronayne said O’Sullivan hasn’t trained since the 1-18 to 1-10 semi-final victory over Kinsale on October 31 and that she is “very doubtful” to feature in Friday’s Cork decider against Éire Óg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.45pm).

“She is a major doubt for Friday night. She was going for a ball in the second-half against Kinsale and she happened to injure her shoulder again. She hasn't done anything since the Kinsale game. We are hoping we can get something out of her, but it will be very touch and go. She is very doubtful at this stage,” said Ronayne.

“When she came back for the Inch Rovers game, she was flying. We could have brought her back earlier than that, but we were very cognisant of the fact that she could have a recurrence and get injured again. She did her rehab very well, everything was done properly. She was flying against Inch and so we had no worries about her injury against Kinsale, but look, it is just one of those things.” 

Mourneabbey are bidding to win the club’s seventh county title in eight years on Friday. Their opponents, Éire Óg, are appearing in a first Cork senior final.

