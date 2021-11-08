Midleton selector Terence McCarthy: ‘To get the four goals, it hasn’t sunk in yet’

Midleton selector Terence McCarthy praised his players for reaching the heights they vowed to hit in the run-in to their Cork Premier SHC semi-final win over Blackrock.

Having not delivered a display equal to the talent in this Midleton line-up en route to the last four of the county championship, management and players knew that a sizable performance was both overdue and required.

That the players delivered just that greatly pleased McCarthy.

“We were being put in as maybe the fourth best team coming into the semi-finals, similar to Kilmallock in Limerick. We said if we could perform, which we hadn't done all year, we'd get that performance and that is what we got,” said McCarthy.

“We all spoke in recent weeks that we hadn't produced it yet this season and that the performance we just gave was in us. By God, they delivered it today.

“They all stood up today. They all worked so hard, the workrate and turnovers were so impressive. Our marquee players then like Conor [Lehane], he was a magician. The flicks and touches didn’t just win possession, they led to scores, as well. To get the four goals, it hasn't sunk in yet.”

Most crucial of their four green flags, according to McCarthy, was Pa White’s strike on 38 minutes, Midleton’s third goal coming as it did less than a minute after Niall Cashman had hit the net at the other end to leave three between the sides.

“You could feel the relief on the sideline because we have history with Blackrock from 2018 where we were 10 points up in the county semi-final and they came back, got a couple of goals, and could have ended up winning the game. We knew that could happen. They are county champions, we know the talented players they have. To beat the champions brings us massive confidence. It was incredible to get the goals.

"We seemed to have a threat in the full-forward line constantly, so we kept telling the lads that if they keep sending the ball into the full-forward line and it sticks, once Cormac Beausang and Luke O'Farrell turned for goal, I don't think any backline could have held them today. It was fantastic. We were able to play the game on our terms, they were on the backfoot.”