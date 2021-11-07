Offaly SHC: St Rynagh’s to meet Coolderry in final

Defending champions St Rynagh’s will take on Coolderry in the Offaly SHC final in two weeks time.

Rynagh’s edged out Kilcormac-Killoughey on Sunday 1-18 to 0-20 while on Saturday, Coolderry got the better of Shinrone 3-13 to 1-16.

St Rynagh’s had the upper hand in the opening half in their win, leading 1-10 to 0-7 at the interval thanks in no small part to a Luke O’Connor goal.

KK battled back in the second half but even at the second water break, there was little evidence that the game would have such an exciting finish as St Rynagh’s were keeping them at arm’s length. But Kilcormac threw caution to the wind in the closing quarter and came within a whisker of forcing a replay with St Rynagh’s just about hanging on.

Coolderry were forced to dig deep to get over Shinrone. They led 2-7 to 1-4 at the break with goals from Kevin Connolly and a stoppage-time strike from Daniel Miller.

An excellent Cian Burke goal five minutes into the second period put Coolderry nine points clear and it looked all over but there was another kick in Shinrone.

They took over in all sectors and six points without reply had it back to three, 1-10 to 3-7 with 13 minutes remaining. They couldn’t get any closer though and while it was still a three point game with five minutes to go, Coolderry used all their experience to see out the game.

Meanwhile, Drumcullen were relegated to Senior ‘B’ on Sunday after local rivals Seir Kieran got the better of them 2-22 to 2-17 in the relegation final.