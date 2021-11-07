Avondhu JAHC final: Sean O'Sullivan brace sets Ballygiblin on their way

Second-half goals by Sean O'Sullivan paved the way for Ballygiblin to claim the Hibernian Hotel JAHC title at Buttevant when they overcame Clyda Rovers in a tight contest.

Darragh Flynn was outstanding at midfield while Fionn Herlihy and Mark Keane dominated at full-back and centre-back. Clyda Rovers had to play without key forwards Seamus Ronayne and Chris Buckley and Chris Kenny was on able to come on as a late replacement.

By the first water break, the winners led 0-3 to 0-1.

Flynn and Kevin Coffey exchanged pointed frees as the lead down to a point 0-4 to 0-3. Ballygiblin again did well - Dean Barry placed Darragh Flynn for two points as the victors moved 0-6 to 0-3 clear. In the closing moments Kevin Coffey with a free cut the lead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

On the changeover, Flynn added another pointed free. Kevin Coffey replied for the Mourneabbey side.

In the 38th minute Ballygiblin moved double scores clear when Sean O'Sullivan goaled 1-7 to 0-5.

Clyda Rovers did well early in the final quarter. David Walsh lifted his sides hopes when he pointed a sideline cut before adding one from play and now the momentum now seemed to be going Clyda's way.

However, Michael Walsh with a long-range point restored the winners' three-point lead.

But Ballygiblin finished well. A foul on Darragh Flynn saw the same player point the free in the 53rd minute 1-9 to 0-9. With five minutes to go a long delivery by Flynn found Sean O'Sullivan who finished into the back of the net.

Man of the match Flynn finished with a point from play and a free as they ran out deserving winners in the end.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (0-10, 6f); S O'Sullivan (2-0); M Walsh, D Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: K Coffey (0-7, 6f); D Walsh (0-3, 1 sl).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, B O'Gorman, F Herlihy (Capt) C O'Brien, M Lewis, M Keane, B Coffey, R Donegan, D Flynn, D Sheehan, J O'Sullivan, M Walsh, S O'Sullivan, C English, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for C English (inj) C O'Sullivan for D Barry.

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche (Capt); A Walsh, C Flanagan, B O'Connor, C O'Reilly, K Fitzgerald, E Walsh, J Buckley, D Walsh, S O'Connor, N Hanley, K Coffey, C Kelly, D O'Callaghan, D Buckley.

Subs: G Deane for S O'Connor, C Kenny for C Kelly, L Brophy for D Buckley, O O'Hanlon for J Buckley.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).