Avondhu JAHC final: Sean O'Sullivan brace sets Ballygiblin on their way

Darragh Flynn was outstanding at midfield while Fionn Herlihy and Mark Keane dominated at full-back and centre-back.
Avondhu JAHC final: Sean O'Sullivan brace sets Ballygiblin on their way

Ballygiblin celebrate regaining the Avondhu Junior A Hurling Championship following a victory over Clyda Rovers in Buttevant. Picture: John Tarrant

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 17:48
Paddy Ryan

Second-half goals by Sean O'Sullivan paved the way for Ballygiblin to claim the Hibernian Hotel JAHC title at Buttevant when they overcame Clyda Rovers in a tight contest.

Darragh Flynn was outstanding at midfield while Fionn Herlihy and Mark Keane dominated at full-back and centre-back. Clyda Rovers had to play without key forwards Seamus Ronayne and Chris Buckley and Chris Kenny was on able to come on as a late replacement.

By the first water break, the winners led 0-3 to 0-1.

Flynn and Kevin Coffey exchanged pointed frees as the lead down to a point 0-4 to 0-3. Ballygiblin again did well - Dean Barry placed Darragh Flynn for two points as the victors moved 0-6 to 0-3 clear. In the closing moments Kevin Coffey with a free cut the lead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

On the changeover, Flynn added another pointed free. Kevin Coffey replied for the Mourneabbey side.

In the 38th minute Ballygiblin moved double scores clear when Sean O'Sullivan goaled 1-7 to 0-5.

Clyda Rovers did well early in the final quarter. David Walsh lifted his sides hopes when he pointed a sideline cut before adding one from play and now the momentum now seemed to be going Clyda's way.

However, Michael Walsh with a long-range point restored the winners' three-point lead.

But Ballygiblin finished well. A foul on Darragh Flynn saw the same player point the free in the 53rd minute 1-9 to 0-9. With five minutes to go a long delivery by Flynn found Sean O'Sullivan who finished into the back of the net.

Man of the match Flynn finished with a point from play and a free as they ran out deserving winners in the end.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (0-10, 6f); S O'Sullivan (2-0); M Walsh, D Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: K Coffey (0-7, 6f); D Walsh (0-3, 1 sl).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, B O'Gorman, F Herlihy (Capt) C O'Brien, M Lewis, M Keane, B Coffey, R Donegan, D Flynn, D Sheehan, J O'Sullivan, M Walsh, S O'Sullivan, C English, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for C English (inj) C O'Sullivan for D Barry.

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche (Capt); A Walsh, C Flanagan, B O'Connor, C O'Reilly, K Fitzgerald, E Walsh, J Buckley, D Walsh, S O'Connor, N Hanley, K Coffey, C Kelly, D O'Callaghan, D Buckley.

Subs: G Deane for S O'Connor, C Kenny for C Kelly, L Brophy for D Buckley, O O'Hanlon for J Buckley.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

More in this section

Thomas O'Reilly and team mates celebrate at the final whistle 7/11/2021 McDermott works his magic on Wolfe Tones in Meath
Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four Kerry SFC: Comfortable win sees Austin Stacks safely into last four
Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place Patrick Horgan shines as Glen fighting spirit earns final place
#Cork GAA#Hurling
Scotstown v Truagh - Monaghan County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Monaghan SFC: Late Conor McCarthy goal seals win for Scotstown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices