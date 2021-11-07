Ballymacarbry take 40th consecutive Waterford Ladies SFC crown

Waterford Ladies SFC final

Ballymacarbry 4-5

Comeragh Rangers 0-7

Ballymacarbry claimed their 40th consecutive Waterford Ladies SFC title after a titanic battle with great rivals Comeragh Rangers in Dungarvan.

A point down at the break, Michael Ryan's side won the second half by 3-5 to 0-3. Michelle Ryan scored 2-2, player of the match Karen McGrath got 1-2 from wing back and Brid McMaugh also found the net. Laura Mulcahy was magnificent at centre back while Mairéad Wall also drove them forward. Ballymac are unbeaten in county finals since 1982.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Katie Murray kicked the opening point for Comeragh on 18 minutes. Shauna Dunphy added a second. On 22 minutes, Comeragh keeper Katie Hanlon palmed away a point effort from Aileen Wall and Bríd McMaugh finished the rebound to the net. Points from Aoife Murray and Keeley Corbett Barry snuck the challengers 0-4 to 1-0 ahead at the break. Mairéad Wall levelled a minute into the second half with the aid of the crossbar before Karen McGrath put Ballymac ahead. Michelle Ryan then supplied McGrath who finished to the bottom corner on 43 minutes. Ryan netted twice in the final quarter with Aileen Wall heavily involved in the second. The former Déise attacker finished the hour with a spectacular point off the outside of her right boot.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: Michelle Ryan 2-2 (1f), K McGrath 1-2, B McMaugh 1-0, M Wall 0-1.

Scorers for Comeragh Rangers: R Kirwan 0-3 (3fs), K Murray, S Dunphy, A Murray, K Corbett Barry 0-1 each.

BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; B Hogan, M McGrath, Maeve Ryan; K McGrath, L Mulcahy, M Boyce; L Ryan, Michelle Ryan; M Wall, A Wall, B McMaugh; A Dalton, C Walsh, A Barron.

Subs: A O'Meara for Boyce (32), S Hallinan for Dalton (38), E Cooney for Walsh (55), G Nugent for Barron (59).

COMERAGH RANGERS: K Hanlon; N Dunphy, C Dunphy, C Murray; C Keane, K Hahessey, K Broxson; E Murray, K Corbett Barry; A Murray, G Power, A Dunphy; A Dunne, K Murray, S Dunphy.

Subs: R Kirwan for S Dunphy (45), C Hassett for Broxson (45).

Referee: P Smith