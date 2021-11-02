Ramor and Gowna must go again

Cavan SFC Final: Ramor Utd 0-10 Gowna 0-10

A long-range point by Gowna midfielder Ryan Donohoe at Kingpan Breffni denied underdogs Ramor United the Cavan SFC decider.

The black carding of a player in each half greatly hampered Ramor's title bid.

Gowna had a pep in their step early on and were good value for their 0-3 to 0-1 ninth-minute lead but Ramor gradually stepped up to the mark with back-to-back points from James Brady giving them the lead (0-4 to 0-3) for the first time in the game with 16 minutes on the clock.

United laboured to engineer some clear water between themselves and their opponents and a converted free (21) by Cian Madden cut Ramor’s lead to the minimum, 0-7 to 0-6, at the interval.

Gowna had a gilt-edged chance after the restart to grab a goal but a double-save by keeper Liam Brady and a follow-up block by sub. Damien Barkey kept Ramor’s goal in-tact.

Brady again saved Ramor’s bacon when blocking Conor Brady’s piledriver (49).

Ramor led by 0-9 to 0-8 after the final water break but then lost their second player (Enda Maguire) to a black card with 18 minutes left to play.

Gowna were still the front foot but failed to follow up Donohoe’s cracker with three injury-time wides letting United off the hook.

Ramor Utd: L Brady; L Lynch, B O’Connell, Matthew Magee; A O’Connell, Jack Brady (0-1), Mark Magee (0-1); L Caffrey, E Maguire; B Smith (0-1), S McEvoy, S Cadden; James Brady (0-5, 3f), A Cole (0-2), D Barkey.

Subs: C Maguire for L Lynch (40); G Mannion for S Cadden (54); K Maguire for L Caffrey (60)

Gowna: R Bannon; Cormac Brady, M McKeever (0-1), R McGahern; F Brady, R Brady, T Madden; R Donohoe (0-1), Conor Brady; R Fitzpatrick (0-2, 1f), O Pierson (0-1), Cian Madden (0-3,2 f); A Brady (0-2), Conor Madden, C Casey.

Subs: J Madden for F Brady (21); R Keogh for A Brady (54)

Ref: P Clarke (Killinkere)