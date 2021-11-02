Ramor and Gowna must go again

7 November 2021; Conor Madden of Gowna in action against Jack Brady and Cathal Maguire of Ramor United during the Cavan County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Gowna and Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 19:41
Kevin Carney

Cavan SFC Final: Ramor Utd 0-10 Gowna 0-10 

A long-range point by Gowna midfielder Ryan Donohoe at Kingpan Breffni denied underdogs Ramor United the Cavan SFC decider.

The black carding of a player in each half greatly hampered Ramor's title bid.

Gowna had a pep in their step early on and were good value for their 0-3 to 0-1 ninth-minute lead but Ramor gradually stepped up to the mark with back-to-back points from James Brady giving them the lead (0-4 to 0-3) for the first time in the game with 16 minutes on the clock.

United laboured to engineer some clear water between themselves and their opponents and a converted free (21) by Cian Madden cut Ramor’s lead to the minimum, 0-7 to 0-6, at the interval.

Gowna had a gilt-edged chance after the restart to grab a goal but a double-save by keeper Liam Brady and a follow-up block by sub. Damien Barkey kept Ramor’s goal in-tact.

Brady again saved Ramor’s bacon when blocking Conor Brady’s piledriver (49).

Ramor led by 0-9 to 0-8 after the final water break but then lost their second player (Enda Maguire) to a black card with 18 minutes left to play.

Gowna were still the front foot but failed to follow up Donohoe’s cracker with three injury-time wides letting United off the hook.

Ramor Utd: L Brady; L Lynch, B O’Connell, Matthew Magee; A O’Connell, Jack Brady (0-1), Mark Magee (0-1); L Caffrey, E Maguire; B Smith (0-1), S McEvoy, S Cadden; James Brady (0-5, 3f), A Cole (0-2), D Barkey.

Subs: C Maguire for L Lynch (40); G Mannion for S Cadden (54); K Maguire for L Caffrey (60) 

Gowna: R Bannon; Cormac Brady, M McKeever (0-1), R McGahern; F Brady, R Brady, T Madden; R Donohoe (0-1), Conor Brady; R Fitzpatrick (0-2, 1f), O Pierson (0-1), Cian Madden (0-3,2 f); A Brady (0-2), Conor Madden, C Casey.

Subs: J Madden for F Brady (21); R Keogh for A Brady (54) 

Ref: P Clarke (Killinkere)

