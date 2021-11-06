Shane Fives retires from inter-county hurling

Shane Fives has retired from inter-county hurling, Waterford GAA have announced.

Fives made his debut for the Deise in 2008 and was part of the 2010 Munster SHC winning side and he played in the 2017 All-Ireland final.

"Shane Fives has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling," the Waterford statement announced.

"Waterford GAA would like to thank Shane for his commitment to the Waterford senior hurling panel since 2008.

"We wish Shane, his partner Fiona and their family all the best in the future."

Fives joins Kevin Moran in retiring from inter-county hurling, the latter also making his announcement this week.