Cork GAA previews: Premier SHC champions Blackrock to remain on target for title defence

SATURDAY

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC semi-final: Kanturk v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Larkin), 7pm.

We won’t know until throw-in how Kanturk coped with the break since their last group game. What we are assured of, is they have players who constantly empty the tank, like Lorcán and John McLoughlin, Brian O’Sullivan and Aidan Walsh. The Duhallow men lost an epic semi-final to eventual champions Charleville last year. Newcestown, also semi-finalists in 2020, powered to victory over Mallow last weekend. On this display alone, they showed their renowned tenacity and will be difficult to overcome. Luke and Jack Meade, Seán O’Donovan and Richard O’Sullivan are vital to their hopes if they are to go one step further this season.

Verdict: Kanturk.

PIHC relegation p/o: Aghada v Watergrasshill, Dungourney (D Daly), 2pm.

The sole focus here is maintaining their status, thus ensuring PIHC action in 2022.

Verdict: Watergrasshill.

IAHC semi-final: Castlemartyr v Cloughduv, Páirc Uí Rinn (P Lyons), 2pm.

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

LIHC semi-final: Kilbrittain v Tracton, Ballinspittle (W Wallis), 2pm.

Verdict: Kilbrittain.

LIHC semi-final: Ballygarvan v Lisgoold, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Barry Murphy), 3.45pm.

Verdict: Lisgoold.

JAHC quarter-final: Ballinascarthy v Passage West, Brinny (J McEvoy), 2pm.

Verdict: Passage West.

JAHC quarter-final: Ballinora v Dromtarriffe, Coachford (B Sweeney), 3pm.

Verdict: Ballinora.

JAHC quarter-final: Ballymartle v St Ita’s, Ovens (S Scanlon), 3.30pm.

Verdict: Ballymartle.

JBHC (DIV) quarter-final: Éire Óg v Freemount, Donoughmore (S Hodgins), 1pm.

Verdict: Éire Óg.

Bon Secours Cork JAFC quarter-final: Douglas v Kilworth, Mourneabbey (P O’Sullivan), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Douglas.

JAFC quarter-final: Bride Rovers v Urhan, Ahiohill (A Whelton), 2pm.

Verdict: Urhan.

JBFC semi-final: Deel Rovers v Goleen, Ballincollig (K Feury), 1pm.

Verdict: Goleen.

JBFC (DIV) quarter-final: Dripsey v Kilbrin, Ballyvourney, (C Egan), 2pm.

Verdict: Kilbrin.

SUNDAY

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier PSHC semi-finals

Blackrock v Midleton, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Lyons), 1.30pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

County champions Blackrock did not get off to the best of starts in this championship, but they have responded emphatically. None more so than their quarter-final victory over Douglas. They have serious operators throughout their team — Niall Cashman, Michael O’Halloran and Alan Connolly to name but a few — Connolly has a keen eye for goal and will be a key operator for the titleholders. Midleton, meanwhile, overcame the disappointment of their final group loss to Sarsfields to grind out a win against Erin’s Own in their quarter-final. Their hunger remains insatiable and they certainly won’t make life easy for the titleholders. Sam Quirke, Tommy O’Connell, and Conor Lehane will be among the players they need to perform if they are to reach the decider.

Verdict: Blackrock

Glen Rovers v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (D Kirwan), 3.15pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

Under new management, Sarsfields topped their group and if they can carry that relentless form into this game, they will be hard to beat. However, how they have dealt with the longer lay-off after their direct route to the penultimate round, will be a factor. There is no doubting their ability. Conor O’Sullivan, William and Daniel Kearney, and Jack O’Connor are just some of their vastly experienced players. They face a team that is buoyed by their quarter-final triumph over Imokilly and with 14-men for most of the hour. That Patrick Horgan’s red-card was overturned is a big boost for them. In his absence, Robert and Eoin Downey, Brian Moylan and Simon Kennefick stood up to the plate and they showed huge character to prevail. Also with a new backroom team, they have found their feet following an opening day defeat to Douglas.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

JBHC (DIV) quarter-final: Kilbrittain v Na Piarsaigh, 4G Páirc Uí Chaoimh (P O’Leary), 12.45pm.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh.

Bon Secours Cork JBFC (DIV) quarter-final: Glenville v Urhan, Macroom (T Sheehan), 1pm.

Verdict: Glenville.