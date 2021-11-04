Wexford's Ferns plans put on hold after planning permission denied

A statement from the county board expressed disappointment in the decision.
Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 22:35
John Fogarty

Wexford GAA’s plans to expand their centre of excellence in Ferns have been put on hold after they were denied planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála have refused the county board approval to go ahead with new facilities such as extra pitches despite the application initially receiving the green light from the Wexford County Council. As well as additional playing surfaces, a new entrance was to be built.

A statement from the county board expressed disappointment in the decision. It read: “Wexford GAA has at all times liaised with the planning department of Wexford County Council to ensure that we followed regulations and have employed the services of roads and planning expertise in the submission of our application. We also note that the An Bord Pleanála inspector recommended that planning be granted.

“We will now liaise with Wexford County Council to review the decision of An Bord Pleanála before considering our next steps. Wexford GAA remains committed to developing a centre of excellence and inclusion that meets the needs of Gaelic games within our county.”

There was some good news to emerge from Tuesday’s management committee meeting where chairman Micheál Martin revealed there were individuals interested in making considerable financial contributions to the county’s high performance plan for hurling.

The plan would envisage Wexford hurlers competing “as a top-four team and be serious contenders every year for All-Ireland hurling titles. The plan will involve a number of appointments to ensure delivery of a high-performance programme.”

