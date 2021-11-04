Men and women of Dunboyne can end journey with unique Meath double

At the end of a landmark year for St Peter's, Dunboyne, Sunday could be the Meath club's crowning moment.

The historic decision to stage the men's and women's senior county finals as a double header at Páirc Tailteann, the first time this has happened in Meath, has laid the platform for a potential Dunboyne double.

The women's final is first up at the Navan venue between holders Dunboyne and Seneschalstown (12.15pm) with the Dunboyne men then taking on Wolfe Tones (2.30pm).

Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall, both nominated for the LGFA's Player of the Year award after engineering Meath's maiden All-Ireland triumph, will lead the Dunboyne attack in the earlier game.

Then, after his first season as county captain, Shane McEntee will seek to power the Conor O'Donoghue managed men's team to success.

"It's extremely rare and a really nice touch," said Dunboyne GAA chairman Ronan O'Doherty of the decision to bring both finals together. "I think a lot of it probably has to do with the success of the Meath ladies footballers this year, it's really brought ladies' football to the forefront in the county.

"I'd have to compliment both county boards because they get plenty of flak at times over fixtures clashing and what not but they really got this one right and it's important that that's acknowledged because it's a big step forward."

The double-header decision was taken before it was known that Dunboyne would be involved in both finals so they have been the big beneficiaries.

The women's final should draw a sizeable crowd with the local game experiencing an explosion of interest in the wake of September's dramatic All-Ireland triumph over Dublin at Croke Park.

Aside from Duggan and Wall, Dunboyne also had Shelly Melia and Alison O'Sullivan on Eamonn Murray's county panel.

"That was huge for the club and the knock-on effect was nearly immediate with the amount of girls coming out to play here," said O'Doherty. "We got a great spike in numbers, especially in our younger age groups. To be fair, nearly all groups, across the male teams too, would have received a boost. Success lifts all boats. It was just one of those really positive things and all the girls have been fantastic role models."

It's been a shared journey for both Dunboyne teams, training on the same evenings under lights on the same pitch, one after the other, so it's fitting that their campaigns will wrap up together on county final day with a novel double-header.

"It's a very unique occasion for us and a really proud occasion," said O'Doherty. "The excitement around the whole area has been terrific with all the bunting, the flags and the people wishing them well.

"Hopefully the two teams can go on now and be successful but it's been quite a successful few months for Dunboyne whatever happens because a number of our other teams made it to county finals also."