Corn Uí Mhuirí: Hamilton too good for Coláiste Choilm

Hamilton High School 0-9 Coláiste Choilm 0-2

Following a game that near rose above the realms of mediocrity Hamilton High School, Bandon, emerged facile seven-point trap-to-line winners over Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, in this opening round Corn Uí Mhuirí joust at Newcestown.

A measure of the winner’s dominance can be gleaned from the fact that the losers failed to raise a flag until the 46th minute Darragh O’Mahony, who impressed in a losing cause, pointed a free.

In the interim, the Bandon boys were in cruise control around the middle third where Conor Ustianowski and Jacob O’Driscoll held sway, supplying good quality ball to an impressive half-forward division of Olan Corcoran, Niall Kelly and Adam Casey.

But for the bravery of Coláiste Choilm’s keeper Jack Forde who made two stunning reflex saves to thwart Ustianowski and Kelly in rapid succession at the close of the opening quarter, the city boys would have been further in arrears. Points by Ciarán McCarthy (free) and Adam Casey were all the winners could muster to this juncture.

However, despite the best efforts of Nathan Davis, Conor Dodd, Cian O’Driscoll, Pete Kelly and Darragh O’Mahony, Hamilton continued to call the shots and by the interval held a commanding 0-7 to no score advantage.

The Ballincollig side upped the ante on the resumption and while winning greater possession failed to translate it into scores, a point by O’Mahony in the dying seconds being their only score from play.

Meanwhile, Hamilton tacked on two further points by Casey and Kelly to romp past the winning post with furlongs to spare.

Scorers for Hamilton High School: N Kelly (0-3, 2f); A Casey, C McCarthy (1f) (0-2 each); C Ustianowski, O Corcoran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: D O’Mahony (0-2 1f).

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL: E McSweeney; C O’Sullivan, J Kenneally, E Twomey; M Woods, G Kelleher, T Desmond; C Ustianowski, J O’Driscoll; O Corcoran, N Kelly, A Casey; C Johnson, E Guinane, C McCarthy.

Subs: J Calnan for E Guinane (40), S Ahern for A Casey (45), J Ellis for N Kelly (55), J Neary for O Corcoran (59).

COLÁISTE CHOILM: J Forde; D Keane, N Davis, A McCarthy; E Horgan, C Dodd, B Thompson; D Coakley, C O’Driscoll; M Murphy, J McGinn, P Kelly; D O’Mahony, D Dillon, D Dineen.

Subs: C Eagles for A McCarthy (inj, 7), C Quigley for D Dineen (44).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).