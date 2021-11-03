Corn Uí Mhuirí: Jordan Kissane stars as Tralee CBS safely through to quarter-final

Tralee CBS 2-11 ISK Killorglin 0-9

Holders Tralee CBS made heavy weather of beating a depleted yet gusty Intermediate School Killorglin side in this first-round game of the Munster Colleges Corn Uí Mhuirí, played in heavy underfoot conditions at the JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin.

This result means that Tralee CBS join Rochestown (who received a bye) in the quarter-finals in January, while for ISK, they now meet St Brendan's College Killarney in round 2.

ISK were the better side in the opening half as led 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval but Tralee CBS were their own worst enemies as they missed four goal-scoring opportunities two in each quarter, including a penalty that Maurice O’Connell had brilliantly saved by ISK keeper Darragh Crosby and O’Connell’s follow up was taken off the line by Killian Spillane. Conor Spillane scored all of ISK’s first-half total, while O’Connell replied with two points for the Green, with Jordan Kissane scoring the other.

But Tralee CBS sensing danger finally woke from the slumber in the third quarter, and points from Armin Heinrich, who is playing with Austin Stacks' senior side, and O’Connell, levelled the contest the latter gave the Green the lead for the first time with a free, 0-6 to 0-5 the score in the 37th minute.

Stephen Palmer levelled a minute later with well-worked score but from this point onwards, it was the Jordan Kissane show.

A national sprint champion, he showed why when he powered through the ISK defence and shot low to net in the 39th minute and four minutes later he again left a trail of defenders in his wake before setting up Conor Horan to seal the win.

At 2-6 to 0-7 at the water break, there was no way back for ISK as Henrich kicked two massive final quarter points and Kissane added another from the sideline as Tralee secured an eight-point success.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Kissane (1-2), M O’Connell (0-5, 3fs), C Horan (1-0), A Heinrich (0-3), J Brosnan (0-1).

Scorers for ISK: C Spillane (0-6, 5 frees), O Bermingham, S Palmer and C O’Shea (0-1 each).

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter; R O’Connell, D Sweeney, L Óg Kingston; J Foley, S McGrath, C White; A Heinrich , C Horan; J Kissane, T O’Donnell, B Hanafin; J Brosnan, M O’Connell, D Daly.

Subs: D Moriarty for L Óg Kingston (47), A Sheehy for B Hanafin (49), J O’Donoghue for C White (55), J Duggan for D Daly (55).

ISK: D Crosby; K Spillane, C O’Callaghan, C O’Mahony; C Lyons, L O’Neill, O Birmingham; T Casey, J Alade; J Horgan, C Spillane, S Dineen; C Foley, S Palmer, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Clifford J Horgan (23), C O’Shea for C Lyons (50), D O’Grady for J O’Sullivan (55).

Referee: M Murphy (St Michaels/Foilmore).