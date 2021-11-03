Corn Uí Mhuirí: Conor Daly the hero in Clonakilty's dramatic shootout win

Clonakilty Community College 0-11 Coláiste Chríost Rí 1-8 (AET)

Clonakilty CC won 4-2 on penalties

Conor Daly sealed victory for Clonakilty Community College in the first round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí in Clonakilty on Wednesday. The Clonakilty senior footballer, who scored nine of their 11 points, went on to net the winning penalty.

This competition is being played in a new format this year, however, Coláiste Chríost Rí - who were left to rue their finishing - are still in the competition.

The city team could have had the outcome wrapped up in normal time but they missed a few easy points. Then in extra-time, they required a white flag from corner-back Oisin Whyte to send the game to penalties.

Clonakilty CC, with the wind behind them, led 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time. Daly with all three Clon scores, while Coláiste Chríost Rí were thankful to Ross Corkery and Stephen Osubor-Kennedy.

Clonakilty Community College's Olan O'Donovan trying to get past Ciarán Doolan of Coláiste Chríost Rí in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Clonakilty CC pushed the lead out to 0-7 to 0-3 in the third quarter. The game, however, turned when Coláiste Chríost Rí withstood pressure in front of their own goal to quickly move down field and for Corkery to score a penalty. And they drew level through substitute Shane Dawson.

Clonakilty CC got clear once more courtesy of a Daly free. On the 60th minute, Corkery converted a placed ball to tie matters, 1-5 to 0-8.

There was still only one point in it after the first period of extra-time, 0-10 to 1-6. The sides were level for the fourth time before John O’Donovan restored the Clonakilty lead.

Whyte then forced extra-time.

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: C Daly (0-9, 0-8 frees), J O’Donovan and O O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Corkery (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), S Dawson (0-2), O Whyte and S Osubor-Kennedy (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); D Twomey (Owen Gaels), K Eady (Carbery Rangers), S O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels); D O’Donovan (Clonakilty), J O’Brien (Owen Gaels, Capt), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); A Ryan (Owen Gaels), E Downey (Clonakilty); C O’Brien (Owen Gaels), C Daly (Clonakilty), J Twomey (Clonakilty); J O’Donovan (Clonakilty), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: L Knowles (Clonakilty) for K Eady (27), D Gough (Clonakilty) for P Flynn (55), M Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for J Twomey (65).

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: C Sexton (St Finbarr’s); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua), S Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), S O’Donovan (Ballygarvan); C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), D Kennedy (St Finbarr’s, Capt), D Dwane (St Finbarr’s); C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s); A Petrovs (Nemo Rangers), S Osubor-Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), E McGann (Nemo Rangers); R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua).

Subs: B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers) for E McGann (32), S Dawson (Nemo Rangers) for R Deasy (37), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s) for A Petrovs (57), D Mackey (Ballygarvan) for S Osubor-Kennedy (14 ET), D Good (Tracton) for D Kennedy (15 ET).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).