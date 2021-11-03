Corn Uí Mhuirí: Conor Daly the hero in Clonakilty's dramatic shootout win

The Clonakilty senior footballer, who scored nine of their 11 points, went on to net the winning penalty
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Conor Daly the hero in Clonakilty's dramatic shootout win

Clonakilty Community College players celebrating their victory after a penalty shoot-out against Coláiste Chríost Rí in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 16:40
Therese O’Callaghan

Clonakilty Community College 0-11 Coláiste Chríost Rí 1-8 (AET)

Clonakilty CC won 4-2 on penalties

Conor Daly sealed victory for Clonakilty Community College in the first round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí in Clonakilty on Wednesday. The Clonakilty senior footballer, who scored nine of their 11 points, went on to net the winning penalty.

This competition is being played in a new format this year, however, Coláiste Chríost Rí - who were left to rue their finishing - are still in the competition.

The city team could have had the outcome wrapped up in normal time but they missed a few easy points. Then in extra-time, they required a white flag from corner-back Oisin Whyte to send the game to penalties.

Clonakilty CC, with the wind behind them, led 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time. Daly with all three Clon scores, while Coláiste Chríost Rí were thankful to Ross Corkery and Stephen Osubor-Kennedy.

Clonakilty Community College's Olan O'Donovan trying to get past Ciarán Doolan of Coláiste Chríost Rí in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Clonakilty Community College's Olan O'Donovan trying to get past Ciarán Doolan of Coláiste Chríost Rí in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Clonakilty CC pushed the lead out to 0-7 to 0-3 in the third quarter. The game, however, turned when Coláiste Chríost Rí withstood pressure in front of their own goal to quickly move down field and for Corkery to score a penalty. And they drew level through substitute Shane Dawson.

Clonakilty CC got clear once more courtesy of a Daly free. On the 60th minute, Corkery converted a placed ball to tie matters, 1-5 to 0-8.

There was still only one point in it after the first period of extra-time, 0-10 to 1-6. The sides were level for the fourth time before John O’Donovan restored the Clonakilty lead.

Whyte then forced extra-time.

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: C Daly (0-9, 0-8 frees), J O’Donovan and O O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Corkery (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), S Dawson (0-2), O Whyte and S Osubor-Kennedy (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); D Twomey (Owen Gaels), K Eady (Carbery Rangers), S O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels); D O’Donovan (Clonakilty), J O’Brien (Owen Gaels, Capt), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); A Ryan (Owen Gaels), E Downey (Clonakilty); C O’Brien (Owen Gaels), C Daly (Clonakilty), J Twomey (Clonakilty); J O’Donovan (Clonakilty), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: L Knowles (Clonakilty) for K Eady (27), D Gough (Clonakilty) for P Flynn (55), M Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for J Twomey (65).

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: C Sexton (St Finbarr’s); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua), S Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), S O’Donovan (Ballygarvan); C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), D Kennedy (St Finbarr’s, Capt), D Dwane (St Finbarr’s); C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s); A Petrovs (Nemo Rangers), S Osubor-Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), E McGann (Nemo Rangers); R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua).

Subs: B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers) for E McGann (32), S Dawson (Nemo Rangers) for R Deasy (37), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s) for A Petrovs (57), D Mackey (Ballygarvan) for S Osubor-Kennedy (14 ET), D Good (Tracton) for D Kennedy (15 ET).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Corn Ui Mhuiri: Clinical Rathmore dominant in opening win
Jordan Kissane and Brian McNamara 22/12/2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí: Jordan Kissane stars as Tralee CBS safely through to quarter-final
Cian Lynch with Aidan Harte 29/11/2020 Aidan Harte hopes to serve a sixth boss after 'great news' of Shefflin arrival
#Gaelic Football
Henry Shefflin 5/1/2020

Henry Shefflin names rest of Galway backroom team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices