Ger Cunningham steps down from Cork hurling coaching role

The St Finbarr’s man will not be part of Kieran Kingston's ticket next season
Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston and selector Ger Cunningham watching on at training in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 14:10
Colm O’Connor

Cork legend Ger Cunningham has stepped down from his role as coach to the county’s hurlers, it’s been confirmed.

Manager Kieran Kingston’s new backroom team is expected to be confirmed at a County Board meeting on Tuesday night but 60-year-old St Finbarr’s man Cunningham will not be part of the ticket for the final season of a three-year term.

Cork were beaten in the All-Ireland final by Limerick this season and were regarded to have made significant progress but Cunningham has confirmed he won’t be back for the 2022 campaign.

He told Examiner Sport on Monday: “After discussing with family and assessing work commitments, I’ve informed Kieran I will not be able to commit to coaching the Cork hurlers next year.

“I sincerely wish him, his management team and the wonderful panel of talented and dedicated players every future success.” 

With Christy O’Connor and now Cunningham opting out for 2022, Kingston will look to change up the coaching ticket in a bid to close the gap next season on All-Ireland champions Limerick. The likes of Pat Ryan, Noel Furlong or ex-Kerry ace Shane Brick, now coaching Douglas and Tracton, could potentially come into the frame as part of a new management ticket.

Cunningham’s departure brings to an end his third term as part of a Cork management team. He was also coach to the Rebels’ most recent All-Ireland final appearance in 2013. With Ronan Curran stepping down as St Finbarr’s manager recently, he may come under pressure to fall back in with his own club though work commitments may make that difficult.

Tuesday’s Cork County Board meeting may also ratify Paudie Murray as the new Cork minor hurling manager and Donal O’Mahony as the U20 manager, replacing All-Ireland winning banisteoir, Pat Ryan. O’Mahony, from Bishopstown, has been a key factor in CBC’s emergence as a Harty Cup hurling force in recent years.

