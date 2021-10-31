Dr Crokes cruise after early shock

Kerry County SFC: Dr Crokes 0-13 West Kerry 1-3

ALTHOUGH they never hit any real heights on a truly horrible day for football, Dr Crokes recovered from the concession of a third-minute goal to eventually power on and comfortably subdue the challenge of a game, but limited, West Kerry outfit in this Kerry SFC opener at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

With a depleted panel, the divisional side made a stunning opening against the strong wind that prevailed all day when the outstanding Eanna O Conchuir picked up the ball on the right wing and set off on a blistering run before finishing superbly to the back of the Dr Crokes’ net, even if the final touch might have come off a retreating defender.

Such a tremendous fillip gave West Kerry something to cling to for the remainder of the half as Dr Crokes, despite plenty of possession, struggled to get any real structure to their attacking play. The sides were level at the first water break (0-3 to 1-0), with an excellent 45-metre point from David Shaw the pick of the scores, but they would not have been satisfied with that opening quarter.

Having received a blast of the managerial hairdryer, the Killarney side picked it up, for a spell, with four unanswered scores, before goalkeeper Shane Murphy was almost picking the ball out of the net again, when Cathal O Beaglaoich’s fine left-footed effort from the left wing dipped just over, rather than under, the crossbar.

A Micheál Burns white flag completed the first half scoring, but even with just a four-point cushion at the break (0-8 to 1-1), Dr Crokes, without pulling up any trees, appeared to be in control of their own destiny. In truth, the second half was hugely disappointing as West Kerry just couldn’t get their hands on the ball, as the cuteness of the former All-Ireland club champions again came to the fore.

With veteran wing-forward Brian Looney covering every blade of grass, aided and abetted by other seasoned stalwarts in John Payne, Fionn Fitzgerald, Johnny Buckley and Kieran O’Leary, Dr Crokes totally took the sting out of the opposition, and when they decided to put their foot on the pedal, they fired over four quick points before the three-quarter mark (0-12 to 1-1).

Cruising over the finishing line in the end, Dr Crokes showed that, while they might not be the indefatigable force that they once were, they still maintain the raw ingredients that previously propelled them to Bishop Moynihan Cup glory. With champions East Kerry out of the picture, you can be sure that Edmund O’Sullivan’s charges will be sniffing another potential title.

Improvements will need to be made before next weekend’s quarter-finals, but the game management of these experienced campaigners was still very much in evidence, although the sight of county star Burns limping off in the closing stages will be a slight worry, though it looked a precautionary move.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: D Shaw (0-4, 3 frees); M Burns (0-3, 1 free); K O’Leary, T Brosnan (frees), J Buckley (0-2 each).

Scorers for West Kerry: E O Conchuir (1-0); C O Beaglaoich, C O Muircheartaigh, C O’Grady (mark) (0-1 each)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, M Moloney, F Fitzgerald; M Cooper, G White, D Naughton; M O’Shea, J Buckley; E Looney, M Burns, B Looney; T Brosnan, D Shaw, K O’Leary.

Subs: D Casey for Buckley (57 mins), T Doyle for Burns (57 mins), J Kiely for O’Leary (60 mins), C McMahon for Brosnan (60 mins), H Potts for Cooper (60 mins).

WEST KERRY: T mac an tSaoir (An Ghaeltacht); C O Muircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht), A Mac Amhlaoibh (An Ghaeltacht), A Finn (Annascaul); P Og O Se (An Ghaeltacht), B O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Connell (Castlegregory); C Moriarty (Annascaul), E Hickson (Annascaul); C O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), T Moriarty (Castlegregory), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory); M Manning (Lispole), E O Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht), C O’Grady (Castlegregory).

Subs: PJ Mac Laimh (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Grady (17 mins), C O Murchu (An Ghaeltacht) for Moriarty, injured (30 mins), M O’Connell (Castlegregory) for Hickson (41 mins), G Noonan (Lispole) for C O’Connell (52 mins), O’Grady for O’Donnell (52 mins).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).