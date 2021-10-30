Sensational final surge puts Ballinhassig into semis

Cork Premier IHC: Ballinhassig 3-14 Carrigaline 1-10

A sensational display from Ballinhassig in the final quarter of their Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship clash with Carrigaline ensured they emerged 3-14 to 1-10 victors at Minane Bridge on Saturday and progress to a meeting with Castlelyons in the semi-final.

Carrigaline had battled into a four-point lead by the time the second water break rolled around but they were soon left stunned as Ballinhassig rallied and goals from Ger Collins and Fintan O’Leary sandwiched two points, all in the space of three minutes, and that spell ultimately swung this quarter-final clash in Ballinhassig’s favour.

There was nothing separating the sides after 25 minutes — they had both scored five points and also hit seven wides apiece.

Evan Cullinane claimed three for Ballinhassig including a brilliant sideline cut while the pick of the scores from the opposition belonged to Eanna Desmond.

But Carrigaline soon rallied and they would lead 1-7 to 0-6 at the half-time break with their goal coming from Dave McCarthy, who pounced on a defensive error and cleverly kicked to the back of the net.

The teams swapped a couple of points each in the third quarter - Brian Kelleher adding two frees to his tally while Evan Cullinane and substitute Brian Lynch fired back for Ballinhassig - as Carrigaline remained ahead by four heading into the final 15 minutes.

But Ballinhassig powered forward from that juncture and the aforementioned 2-2 in their favour in just three minutes completely turned the match on its head.

Carrigaline looked like they didn’t know what had hit them and they could only muster a single point in reply while Ballinhassig grabbed four more points and a third goal this time from full-forward Conor Desmond to send them safely through to the final four and a meeting with Castlelyons for a place in the showpiece occasion.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond (1-4, 2 frees); E Cullinane (0-5, 1 sideline cut); F O’Leary (1-1); G Collins (1-0); M Sheehan, C Tyers, D Donovan and B Lynch (0-1 each)

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher (0-5 frees); D McCarthy (1-0); D McBarron (0-3); E Desmond and R O’Shea (0-1 each).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O’Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, D O’Sullivan, C Grainger; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O’Leary.

Subs: C Tyers for D O’Sullivan (ht), B Lynch for M Sheehan (ht), S O’Neill for E Finn (42), C Reynolds for F O’Leary (54), J O’Callaghan for S McCarthy (61).

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh, R McCarthy; P McBarron, E Desmond; B Kelleher, R O’Shea, S O’Brien; D McCarthy, D Drake, D McBarron.

Subs: F O’Connell for P McBarron (40), W O’Brien for S O’Brien (51), R Kelleher for B Kelleher (53), K Dwane for E Desmond (55), D King for R O’Shea (57).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).