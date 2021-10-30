Crowley-inspired Bishopstown preserve senior status

Cork SAFC Relegation Play-off: Bishopstown 1-16 Bantry Blues 1-9

Bishopstown deservedly retained their Bon Secours Cork SAFC status courtesy of a relegation play-off win over Bantry Blues in Newcestown on Saturday.

“We were very disappointed to come down from the Premier Senior grade last year,” Bishopstown manager Diarmuid Vaughan said.

“We were very competitive in our three SAFC championship games this year even though the scoreboard may not have reflected that. Bishopstown is a dual club so a lot of these fellas played six games in seven weeks. It has not been easy but I’m immensely proud of them and immensely proud to be a Bishopstown man today, as always.”

Bishopstown had evergreen full-forward Denis Crowley to thank for this victory. Crowley finished the game with three points but his overall contribution was pivotal to his side’s victory.

He was involved in the majority of Bishopstown’s scores and laid on the pass for Paul Honohan’s crucial 22nd-minute goal. By that juncture, Bishopstown had already built an impressive 1-7 to 0-2 lead.

A disappointing day for Bantry Blues was compounded by their over-reliance on Ruairí Deane and Arthur Coakley for scores. The west Cork club would finish with only a goal and a point from open play and that, coupled with an inability to win the midfield battle, compounded their efforts.

This was no game for the faint-hearted as meaty tackles and plenty of off-the-ball challenges threatened to derail an otherwise engaging spectacle. Both Ronan O’Mahony (Bantry) and Darragh O’Connor (Bishopstown) were black carded during the opening half and a few others could have joined them.

Bantry could have no issue with the final outcome, however, as Bishopstown won the majority of 50/50 challenges and used their substitutes bench to good effect. Deane and Coakley frees helped reduce the deficit, 1-9 to 0-5, at the break but it was Bishopstown who restarted in devastating fashion.

Two efforts flicked over the bar and another (free) from the tightest of angles saw Denis Crowley edge Bishopstown 1-13 to 0-5 ahead after 37 minutes.

Creditably, Arthur Coakley responded with a superb goal but even by the final water break it felt too little, too late. The concluding quarter saw Bishopstown reduced to 14 players once again following Dara Costello’s black card.

It proved immaterial as the maroon and whites saw out the final 15 minutes with Michael Nunan, Paul O’Flynn and Simon Collins (free) putting the seal on a 1-16 to 1-9 triumph. So, Bantry Blues will play in the Premier Intermediate grade next year while a revitalised Bishopstown will look to kick on in the senior A championship.

Scorers for Bishopstown: S Collins (0-6, 0-4 frees), P Honohan (1-1), P O’Flynn (0-3), D Crowley (0-3, 0-1 frees), L O’Driscoll, D O’Connor and M Nunan (0-1 each).

Bantry Blues: A Coakley (1-5, 0-5 frees), R Deane (0-3, 3 frees), T Downey (0-1).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; N Gough, E Byrne, M Murphy; M Power, L O’Driscoll, J O’Sullivan; J Murphy, B Murphy; P Honohan, D Costello (captain), P O’Flynn; S Collins, D Crowley, D O’Connor.

Subs: M Nunan for L O’Driscoll (17, inj), M Driscoll for J Murphy (36), D Lester for D O’Connor (40), L Arslan for B Murphy (53), C O’Driscoll for D Crowley (59).

BANTRY BLUES: J Crowley; T Cronin, R O’Mahony, C O’Leary; E O’Shea, K Coakley, E Minihane; S O’Leary, R Deane; S Coughlan, D Daly (captain), B Foley; S Murray, A Coakley, T Downey.

Subs: D McCarthy for S Murray (45), S Thornton for K Coakley (53), C McCarthy for D Daly (55), D Murray for T Downey (55).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).