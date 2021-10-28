Cormac Hartnett: ‘I was very much the Cork boy and thought Donegal — why not?’

For a man, who, by his own admission “hadn’t really left Cork” before doing just that to find his way in life, Cormac Hartnett has sown seeds of the game for the gods in the rugged surrounds of west Donegal.

On Saturday, in only their second year in existence in the senior bracket, Dungloe will take on Aodh Ruadh from Ballyshannon in the final of the Donegal JHC.

Last year, such was the novelty interest in the club TG4 travelled to Letterkenny for Dungloe’s first-ever championship match, which they won against St Eunan’s second string.

Hartnett, now 52, was a late substitute in the league fixture at Fr Tierney Park against Aodh Ruadh in June of this year, coming on to score a point in their first-ever victory in the competition — an occasion which was even more special on a personal level considering he played alongside his sons James and Thomas.

Dungloe’s senior panel now incorporates players from all over west Donegal — Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Muire, Na Rossa, Naomh Conaill of Glenties, Ardara, and Cloughaneely.

Locals will know Kennel Hill in Annabella, outside of Mallow, where Hartnett grew up. He hurled and played football for his local club. Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland winning centre-forward Fergal McCormack was a neighbour, as was former hurler and current Labour councillor Ronan Sheehan.

Mallow hurlers and footballers lived a see-saw existence, with both holding their own and more, although seldom hitting the heights at the same time. Hartnett played both codes till his mid-teens, although persevered with football having left the hurley down, or so he thought.

Following a BCL at UCC and all the jigs and reels that followed with the Law Society of Ireland, an apprenticeship was served with Gerard O’Keeffe in Kanturk. When Hartnett began looking for jobs, offers came from Dublin and from Donegal, a place he had never been.

“I hadn’t really left Cork and Donegal intrigued me,” he says. “I was very much the Cork boy and I thought Donegal — why not? Mind you, I didn’t think I’d be there forever. Yet here I am.”

That was in January of 1995 and now, 26 going on 27 years on, Hartnett is still there, living and married in Dungloe to Louise Hayes, a native of Navan, who he had been dating before making the move. The sign now above their workplace on the Gweedore Road reads ‘Hartnett Hayes Solicitors’. Christian Bonner, a son of Donegal football manager Declan, works under the same roof.

Although Hartnett admits there were some early things lost in translation with his new townspeople, he soon settled in; the transition eased having joined the local GAA club Dungloe — whose most famous sons down the years include former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner, 1992 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle and Adrian Sweeney, an All-Star in 2003.

During that sweltering summer of 1995, Dungloe won the Donegal Senior Reserve Football Championship and Hartnett played later in the decade for the county’s senior hurlers, who, at the time, were in “the lowest division there was”.

At the time, nearby Gaoth Dobhair, despite being a scattered rural outpost, was a hotbed of employment, with a fistful of locals and plenty from further afield working at the likes of Euro Coach Builders, for textile and engineering firms and for Largo Foods, better known locally as the ‘crisp factory’. At its peak, more than 20 companies employed up to 1,500 people under the shadow of Errigal.

Hartnett was one of the founders of Gaoth Dobhair hurling club and although popular for a spell, it didn’t last in a football heartland as the industrial estate began to quieten with businesses either heading east or pulling down the shutters for the last time. Instead, he took up an offer to coach hurling around the schools.

“After six, eight, then 10 weeks there was a great interest,” he says. “Things just took off from there. Numbers were occasionally slow but always incremental so in 2008 we started from the bottom up with the U8s in Dungloe playing in an indoor five-a-side competition.”

Now, Dungloe have teams at all levels — U8, 10, 12, 14, 16, minor, U21 and senior, as well as a recently established U16 camogie team.

His daughter Sarah Jane plays U14 camogie for Donegal and sons Thomas and James hurl respectively for the county seniors and U20s. Richie Ryan, a Ballybofey-based garda, played U21 for Limerick and was a goalscorer at Croke Park last November when Donegal defeated Mayo to win the Nickey Rackard Cup.

“The standard of hurling in Donegal is on a different planet to when I played,” Hartnett adds.

“The county team are now in Division 2B and held their own there. At club level, Dungloe played senior league this year for the first time and well, it was a sobering experience sometimes — yet we were competitive on other occasions, so we’ve learned from that for the junior championship.

“Last year, in our first year, we got to the final but the occasion got to us and we started badly against Carndonagh and were 1-2 to 0-0 down before we found the pace of the game. We recovered well but Carndonagh won, 2-13 to 2-11, and fair play to them. This year we’d love to go one better.”

With the steps that Hartnett had made in life and for hurling in Dungloe, maybe they will do just that.