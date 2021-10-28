Iain Corbett: 'If the players who wanted Proposal B decided not to play, what would GAA be left with?'

Limerick footballer Iain Corbett believes inter-county players should have increased voting power whenever football championship reform returns to the Congress clár.

At present, the GPA has one vote at Congress, with Corbett expressing the view that players should have greater say on a motion that so directly impacts them.

The 2020 All-Star nominee said it was disheartening to see Special Congress reject Proposal B given the overwhelming preference of inter-county players was for a league-based championship.

“As much as our views were expressed through social media and the GPA, it counts for little or nothing on the day. We don’t have the votes, which is something that should be looked at,” said Corbett, before adding, “realistically, though, that’ll never happen”.

“If all those players who wanted Proposal B decided they are not going to play, what would the GAA be left with then, like? It is just disappointing that the people that supply the product and provide the entertainment weren’t listened to.”

Corbett agrees with the sentiments of Offaly chairman Michael Duignan who warned during the debate preceding Saturday’s vote that to reject Proposal B could lead to players walking away from the inter-county game. “It is definitely a possibility,” the Newcastle West clubman continued.

“You could definitely see lads saying, what’s the point, because I think a lot of players will be disheartened that their views, and it was fairly unanimous from the players what they wanted, didn’t come to pass.

“I was probably surprised that Proposal B got so much backing because I didn’t think it was going to come in, unfortunately. I was hoping it was, but it was probably more in hope than in expectation.”

The Limerick joint-captain does believe a new football championship structure will eventually be delivered, but he’s not at all confident that this change will arrive soon. Repeating the very words uttered by Clare footballer Podge Collins on these pages on Tuesday, Corbett isn’t holding his breath for change.

“There is something in motion that is so overwhelming and wanted and needed at this stage. Something will happen. They are going to have to make a committee to go away and come back with another model now and see where that lies. You’d hope change will happen but given it hasn’t changed in so long, I wouldn’t be holding my breath.”

The 29-year-old was greatly excited by Proposal B and the prospect of a minimum seven games in early summer against teams of similar ability. Having earned promotion from Division 4 last season and reached the Division 3 promotion semi-final earlier this year, Limerick’s rising graph of recent years has stemmed from a competition where they’ll never be cannon fodder to a Sam Maguire contender.

“With the Munster Championship, if you draw Kerry in the first round, it is a very, very tough day where 99 times out of a 100 you probably won’t win. Then with the qualifiers, you could get a draw where you get a Division 1 team out of Ulster if Donegal had been pitted against Armagh in the quarter-final up there. That’s a Division 3 or 4 team playing two Division 1 teams with realistically no chance of winning a game in their real competition that year.

“How you are going to improve is by getting up through the divisions in the League. Realistically, we are not going to win the Sam Maguire. For probably 25 other teams, it is the same. It is the same teams getting there every year.

“The League divisions kinda fall into the structure that is there at club level where you have senior, intermediate, etc. Most competitions are graded so that you are playing teams at your own level because number one is never going to lose to number 32.”