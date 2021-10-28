Adare and Newcastlewest ready to go for Limerick SFC final under Friday night lights

Friday night is alright by both of the Limerick SFC finalists with Adare and Newcastlewest happy to meet under lights in a novel midweek senior decider.

The last Limerick football final to be played beneath floodlights was in 2016 when Monaleen defeated Drom-Broadford though that was on a Saturday evening.

It's understood that the Friday night fixture this time around is to accommodate Adare's Ronan Connolly who is part of Limerick's All-Ireland winning hurling panel who will jet out to Barbados for a team holiday on Saturday.

"We would have played semi-finals under lights in Mick Neville Park in the past so it's not an issue at all," said Adare manager Harry Gleeson. "I think everyone has become used to more midweek games in the last two years because we've had to crunch so many games into a shorter amount of time so I don't see it having any impact. It just means the match comes a bit sooner at you than normal in the week."

Newcastlewest manager Jimmy Lee said they had no problem accommodating the fixture.

"I understand why they needed to go with Friday," said Lee. "We genuinely haven't thought too much about it and look, the Limerick hurlers had a fantastic year, it's important that they get away and that they get that break."

Holders Adare head into the decider as narrow favourites to collect a fourth title in five seasons. Rewind five years and they were operating in the intermediate ranks without a senior title to their name.

Mungret man Gleeson attributes the spike in form to "young lads eager to learn" and the input of coaches like ex-Kerry star Anthony Maher and ex-London footballer Killian Phair who are part of the current backroom.

"We won the Limerick Premier U-21 football championship in 2017, sometimes in clubs you'll get a group of players that will come together, talented players, and you just try to put the proper setting then around them," said Gleeson. "We've still got a very young group, the average age would only be 24 and there are new players coming through all the time.

"I think a good backroom and quality coaching is what it's all about. Then when you have young lads eager to learn and you put those sorts of coaches in front of them, it'll hopefully come together.

"I remember we were without a coach (before 2020) and I met quite a number of people about it. When I met Killian and Anthony I felt their skill sets would marry really well together even though they didn't know each other at all. It was a risk and a chance but they got on super.

"All we can do is keep going with the same mindset of working hard and facing up to the next challenge and see how it goes. Newcastlewest are a brilliant team so we have it all to do."