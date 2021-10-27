John Cregan: ‘While we’re having success, it’s our job to maximise the positive results’

Fixtures

Were fixtures challenging this year? They were — we had to have a condensed championship, which we’d prefer not to have, with groups of three instead of groups of six, and that obviously had an impact on the number of games clubs had.

But the clubs bought into it from the start and gave us huge co-operation, the weather was favourable so we didn’t have a problem with venues or lose any games, really.

It went well in terms of the timeline but as I say, it all came down to the clubs’ co-operation. We have three hurling finals played and the junior hurling semi-finals this weekend, while we have intermediate football on Thursday night and senior football Friday night. It’s great to be that side of it at this stage. It was difficult for the clubs, even the huge inconvenience of not being able to use dressing-rooms, but by abiding by the regulations and guidelines we got there, which was good.

Finance

It’s been difficult but it’s very important to point out the support we got from Croke Park for our inter-county competitions, which was huge. If that wasn’t available to us it would have made things very difficult.

The new online ticketing system has worked very well for us, and it’s one of the things from the Covid experience that we will stick with.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

We’ll have to tweak it — we had to charge kids, for instance, because we had to be absolutely certain of the numbers in our grounds and we weren’t able to give concessions when restrictions were in force. But we’ll tweak that going forward.

The other thing for us is there’s a bit of a rising tide lifting all boats — at the moment in Limerick there’s a renewed interest in hurling because of the county team’s success. People want to see the inter-county players as much as possible and even neutrals are going to more club games to do so. We’ve benefited from that at club level but I also have to stress the help we got from Croke Park for inter-county teams.

Facilities

We’ve been planning a substantial redevelopment of Mick Neville Park for several years but for various reasons it didn’t take off. We were just ready to roll and we had the money in place just when Covid kicked in initially, so we had to sit it out.

Action from a Limerick SFC clash between Monaleen and Fr Caseys at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. Picture: Don Moloney / Press 22

Now we’re good to go in the next week to 10 days — we’re building a stand there, an additional four dressing-rooms, a gym, and other ancillary services.

It’s stood to us, it’s our centre of excellence, it’s widely used, but when patrons pay good money to go into a game — and a lot of the games in Mick Neville Park would be early spring or late winter — they deserve some comfort.

We’re very keen to provide that and we’re delighted it’ll be starting in the next couple of weeks — it should be a short enough build.

We’re planning a modular stand, so more can be added to it in time if needed — something along the lines of what Mallow GAA have.

We also look at the Gaelic Grounds on an ongoing basis — the Mackey Stand is nearing its sell-by date, probably within the next five years or so, so we’re looking at different options for a major development there.

I mentioned comfort for patrons regarding Mick Neville Park and it’s the same in the Gaelic Grounds, we’d be keen on having the North Stand there covered, too.

Limerick players meet supporters in front of the Mackey Stand after a 2020 National League game at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

While we don’t have concrete plans, we’re in the early stages of looking at our options in that regard, looking at the supports and partnerships that might be available there, so that’s also in the pipeline — but as a medium term project.

Field work

Our senior hurling management took a step back when the season ended and reflected, which I think was very necessary.

This isn’t about a five-minute phone call where you say, ‘Everyone is grand? We’ll drive on so’.

From (manager) John Kiely’s point of view he wanted to make sure everyone was available, and available for the right reasons, to give an absolute and total commitment. We’re very pleased that worked out favourably for us.

In general, we have progression with management teams in our academy, with coaches and managers moving up the line with their players. That’s worked well for us and even if it’s not the case 100% of the time, mostly you see that progression.

We’re in a good place with our management teams, we have to finalise our senior football management team before we go back to the county committee for ratification, but we’re well advanced there also.

Future

When you become chair of the county board you have great plans but it’s the kind of job you can’t plan for that much because every day throws up a different surprise, different issues to deal with.

Also, once the senior hurling campaign starts your complete focus goes on that and it takes up a lot of time. You might love to do other stuff but it’s difficult because while we’re enjoying a very good cycle at the moment, we’re probably more aware than most that this won’t last forever.

While we’re having that success it’s our job to maximise the positive results which can be achieved from that cycle — to squeeze every last ounce of success out of the talent that we have. There are other areas we’re working on as well, but that’s a big one.

Finance is always an issue but I have to thank Club Limerick for their fundraising support. The people there are focused solely on fundraising and the public in Limerick have been very good in that regard. There’s a branch of Club Limerick in Dublin and in New York as well, and those have been hugely helpful.

Fundraising is slightly easier when you’re having success, and I’d be the first to admit that. But you must also prepare for the rainy days.