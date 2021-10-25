Cork GAA chief Kevin O’Donovan: Strength of Proposal B vote 'a giant leap forward'

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has said the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) came of age during the debate on football championship reform in the run-up to last Saturday’s Special Congress.

The honest and honourable manner in which the GPA participated in the conversation regarding football championship change has improved the relationship between player and administrator, according to O’Donovan.

The Cork County Board chief, who was a member of the fixtures taskforce that drew up the league as championship proposal, reiterated the GPA’s insistence that a reworked Proposal B must return to the Congress Clár next February.

The concerns raised from the floor of Special Congress which contributed to the proposal receiving 50.6%, short of the required 60%, must now be addressed as a matter of urgency, he added.

Having a modified Proposal B ready for Congress 2022 in four months time will be “a challenge”, said GAA director general Tom Ryan.

GAA president Larry McCarthy also cast doubt on a fresh vote taking place as early as next February.

“The GAA took a giant leap forward at Special Congress, with a majority of delegates voting for Proposal B. This, despite significant opprobrium being directed at both the motion and the process from which it emerged, indicates that the players’ voice was clearly heard on this occasion,” O’Donovan told the Irish Examiner.

“It is also clear that their desire for regular, meaningful and competitive games throughout the summer was recognised and it is now essential that the reasons that the motion did not receive the required 60% are recognised and promptly addressed.

“Obviously, there are genuine concerns around qualification to the latter stages of the championship, the relevance of provincial competitions, and the profile of the Tailteann Cup, which now require immediate attention.

“Clearly, there is an overwhelming wish for change in regard to inter-county football competition structures throughout the association and I see no reason why the concerns expressed on Saturday could not be addressed ahead of a further motion being put before delegates at Congress in February. We must recognise the urgency of this matter for current players, who have already endured two interrupted seasons due to Covid.”

These current players, and the body which represents them, greatly enhanced the debate surrounding football championship reform, O’Donovan continued.

“It is clear that the GPA has come of age during this particular debate and the honesty and honour with which they conducted themselves under Tom Parsons throughout can only mean good things for the relationship between player and administrator, and indeed for the game as a whole.”